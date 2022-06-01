ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho man accused of slapping baby who pulled his beard

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6or1_0fxWmDnG00

POCATELLO, Idaho — An Idaho man is accused of slapping a two-month-old baby after the child pulled his beard, authorities said.

Colton Michael Hart, 21, was charged with injury to a child, according to Bannock County online jail records.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Pocatello Police Department said that Hart allegedly called the child’s mother on Friday and told her he had slapped the infant.

The mother told police that both of the child’s eyes were swollen, there was redness in both of the child’s underarms and both arms were blue from the elbow to the hand, according to East Idaho News.

The woman took the child to an area hospital, where she spoke with police officers, according to the newspaper.

She used an app on her phone to locate Hart’s phone, and police determined he was in the parking lot of the hospital, according to East Idaho News.

According to an affidavit, Hart told officers he was babysitting the child and tried to comfort the infant when they woke up and would not stop crying, according to the newspaper.

Hart told police that when he picked up the baby, he became angry when the child pulled his beard and slapped the infant, East Idaho News reported.

Hart told police he called the woman to get the child, according to the newspaper.

Hart was arrested Friday by the Pocatello Police Department and booked into the Bannock County Jail, online booking records show. Bail was set at $75,000, according to booking records.

If convicted, Hart could face up to 10 years in prison and $50,000 in fines, East Idaho News reported.

Hart is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, according to Bannon County court records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Police Share Persons Of Interest Images In South Idaho Homicide

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance images of persons of interest in the homicide of a man at a southeast Idaho rest stop three weeks ago. On June 2, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office gave an update on a homicide case and shared images on its official Facebook page of potential suspects. These persons of interest were captured on camera visiting the Lane Clark Hill rest area near milepost 356, just outside the community of Ririe, Idaho, and around the time 36-year-old Morey Pelton was found deceased on May 13, 2022.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fundraiser launched for family of local man who died in tragic tree accident

POCATELLO — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a man who fell from a tree near Idaho State University on Tuesday and died later that evening. Darin Williams, 35, of Pocatello died shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday following the 1:30 p.m. incident that occurred on the 400 block of South Sixth Avenue while Williams was up in a tree using a chainsaw to cut down branches. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Man, woman arrested for stealing car parts from Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after stealing car parts from an Idaho Falls home, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says. The suspects, Christopher Williams and Alana Faus, are both 39-year-olds from Idaho Falls. Police got a report that the two were at a house on 65th E. at around 2:45 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of shooting two Pocatello police officers has been jailed after hospital release

POCATELLO — The man accused of shooting two Pocatello police officers with an AR-15 rifle near the 900 block of East Bridger Street on May 5 has been released from the hospital and jailed. Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, was released from the hospital and transported to the Bannock County Jail on May 26, according to court records. Brewer faces two counts of aggravated battery on certain personnel and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man suspected of committing drug crimes in police custody after high speed chase

POCATELLO — An adult male suspected of committing drug crimes is now in police custody following a high-speed chase that ended with police executing a PIT maneuver, Pocatello police said. The incident began to unfold around 3:20 p.m. Thursday when Pocatello police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Ross Dress for Less discount department store, but the driver, whom police are still working to identify, fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters respond to another fire at local feedlot

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are currently responding to a vehicle fire at a feedlot near Jennifer Lane and Kathleen Street in Bonneville County. Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, told EastIdahoNews.com that this is the third time firefighters have responded to the feedlot in the past two weeks.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man charged with attempted strangulation now faces stalking charge

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested for attempted strangulation is facing more charges. Michael Eatinger, 47, was first arrested on May 8 after he reportedly entered a woman’s home, grabbed her by the neck and threw her against the wall. According to court records, the new charge of first-degree stalking comes from a second arrest that occurred May 16. The victim told police during the initial arrest that Eatinger...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Violent Crime#Bannock County#East Idaho News#Eastidnews
KPVI Newschannel 6

15 Train Cars Derail in Pocatello

Union Pacific Railroad officials say 15 train cars derailed Thursday in Union Pacific's Pocatello Yard in Pocatello. A few of the cars were transporting cement. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office and the Pocatello Police Department were notified. Cleanup is expected to start this morning. The incident is under investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg mayor announces new police chief

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department will soon have a new top cop as Chief Shane Turman plans to retire later this month. Lt. Joshua Rhodes will begin serving as chief of police when Turman steps down, Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill announced at a City Council meeting Wednesday evening. Rhodes currently oversees the patrol division and has been with the department since 2010. He was named Rexburg police officer of the year in 2017 and 2018.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

The rest of the story

I have ignored the repeated attacks on the city and its employees by City Council members Bray, Ortega and Stevens for the past several months, but last Sunday’s diatribes crossed the line. It is time for those of us trying very hard to build a better future for Pocatello and its residents to speak up and tell our side of the story.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Semi driver uninjured in Interstate 86 rollover crash near American Falls

A semi-driver walked away uninjured after high winds blew his truck and trailer over on Interstate 86 near American Falls Sunday morning. The Power County Sheriff’s Office around 10:39 a.m. was dispatched to mile marker 37 on Interstate 86, about two miles west of American Falls, for the report of a single-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck. Upon arrival, officers observed that the truck and trailer had blown over, and made one full rotation before coming to a rest, deputies said. The truck landed back on its wheels and the trailer came to a rest on the driver’s side at an angle, deputies said. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash and was driven away from the scene by an Idaho State Police trooper. The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
svinews.com

Woman gored after approaching bison in Yellowstone National Park

The calendar had not even flipped over to June before a visitor to Yellowstone National Park (YNP) was injured by getting too close to a bison this past Memorial Day weekend. According to a release from the Communications Office of Yellowstone National Park, a 25-year old female from Grove City, Ohio, “approached a bison to within ten feet” on the morning of My 30, 2022.
Post Register

Local business sees success with crayfish cages

IDAHO FALLS — Crayfishing isn't advertised on local tourist sites as a must-do activity. Idaho Fish and Game doesn’t track population numbers or trends. And while most people think of crayfish as being only part of the Louisiana Cajun tradition, Idaho Falls-based business Crayster has expanded local interest and education.
Idaho State Journal

‘A one-stop shop’: Construction crews converting old King’s building in American Falls into Valley Wide Cooperative

AMERICAN FALLS — For many years, the building at 2775 Neu Road in American Falls did little favors to attract out-of-town visitors. Sitting vacant ever since discount department store King’s closed its doors in 2012 due to a corporate cut, it has remained an empty husk that sits in direct view of the freeway, welcoming those getting off Exit 40 with all the luster of a ghost-town saloon. Yet now, construction crews are stirring up the dirt and whipping the vacant building into something that’s...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Warm today with weekend storms

High pressure to our south will deliver warm temperatures for Friday. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, today, mainly in highlands and mainly clouds, with a highs in the lower 70's for mountains and upper 70's for Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Winds gusts at 20-30 MPH. An area of low...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahofallsidaho.gov

Check Out Some Sweet June Events!

You’ll Scream for All the Sweet June Events at Your Idaho Falls Zoo!. June has some really emus-ing events planned for everyone at Idaho Falls Zoo! Your zoo is open daily for the 2022 season, 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., including holidays. June 10: Sippin’ Safari- Join us for one of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy