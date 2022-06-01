Idaho man accused of slapping baby who pulled his beard

POCATELLO, Idaho — An Idaho man is accused of slapping a two-month-old baby after the child pulled his beard, authorities said.

Colton Michael Hart, 21, was charged with injury to a child, according to Bannock County online jail records.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Pocatello Police Department said that Hart allegedly called the child’s mother on Friday and told her he had slapped the infant.

The mother told police that both of the child’s eyes were swollen, there was redness in both of the child’s underarms and both arms were blue from the elbow to the hand, according to East Idaho News.

The woman took the child to an area hospital, where she spoke with police officers, according to the newspaper.

She used an app on her phone to locate Hart’s phone, and police determined he was in the parking lot of the hospital, according to East Idaho News.

According to an affidavit, Hart told officers he was babysitting the child and tried to comfort the infant when they woke up and would not stop crying, according to the newspaper.

Hart told police that when he picked up the baby, he became angry when the child pulled his beard and slapped the infant, East Idaho News reported.

Hart told police he called the woman to get the child, according to the newspaper.

Hart was arrested Friday by the Pocatello Police Department and booked into the Bannock County Jail, online booking records show. Bail was set at $75,000, according to booking records.

If convicted, Hart could face up to 10 years in prison and $50,000 in fines, East Idaho News reported.

Hart is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, according to Bannon County court records.

