ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Montana schools chief fined $100 in school bus passing case

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388t6V_0fxWlgA000
Montana Schools Chief Bus Violation FILE - Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen speaks at a rally opposing mask requirements in schools in front of the state capitol in Helena, Mont., on Oct. 1, 2021. Arntzen was cited on May 26, for illegally passing a school bus in a residential subdivision. She entered a no contest plea to the charge on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 was fined $100 and can have the citation removed from her driving record if she does not have any other driving violations for 60 days. Arntzen has said she does not recall the May 19 incident. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels, File) (Iris Samuels)

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Montana's top schools official was fined $100 after she pleaded no contest to a citation alleging she illegally passed a stopped school bus while children were boarding.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen on Wednesday entered the plea meaning that she did not not admit guilt but was not contesting the charge, according to Helena Municipal Court records.

Arntzen was cited last week for illegally passing the bus in a residential subdivision on the morning of May 19.

She said she does not recall the incident, but the East Helena Public Schools bus driver recognized her and wrote down the license plate of the pickup truck that passed the bus, according to police reports. The school district also gave Helena police two photos from the school bus video camera showing the incident.

Helena Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson suspended $400 of the $500 fine and ordered that Arntzen could have the citation removed from her driving record if she has no traffic violations over the next two months, court documents said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Funeral held for unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana

SALEM, Indiana — A funeral has been held for the unidentified boy who was found in a suitcase in Indiana in April. The Associated Press says the unidentified boy was found in a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana by a mushroom hunter in April and was laid to rest Wednesday at a cemetery in Salem. WLWT says about a month after the boy was found, he still has not been identified.
SALEM, IN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Transgender youth treatment under fire in Florida again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth as the state amps up its ongoing attacks on the treatments amid the country's culture wars. The officials are also...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 charged in January shooting death of Mount Vernon man

Two men have been charged in connection with the January shooting death of a 37-year-old Mount Vernon man, the Mount Vernon Police Department announced Wednesday. 33-year-old Jose Rosales Garcia and 29-year-old Isaac Torres are both charged in connection with the death of 37-year-old Arturo Barrios-Romero of Mount Vernon in the early morning hours of January 9.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsie Arntzen
KIRO 7 Seattle

California details racist past in slave reparations report

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The slavery reparations movement hit a watershed moment Wednesday with the release of an exhaustive report detailing California’s role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans, a major step toward educating the public and setting the stage for an official government apology and case for financial restitution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Bus Driver#Ap#Helena Municipal Court#The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle

Activists say cyber agency weakens voting tech advisory

ATLANTA — (AP) — The nation's leading cybersecurity agency released a final version Friday of an advisory it previously sent state officials on voting machine vulnerabilities in Georgia and other states that voting integrity activists say weakens a security recommendation on using barcodes to tally votes. The advisory...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Doctor: Pennsylvania's Fetterman also has cardiomyopathy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The cardiologist for John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania who is recovering from a stroke, disclosed Friday that the candidate also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. The acknowledgment was the first public comment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 Republicans exhaust appeals, won't be on Michigan ballot

DETROIT — (AP) — Two candidates for Michigan governor, including a business consultant willing to spend personal millions, lost their final appeals Friday and will remain off the ballot in the Republican primary, the result of phony petition signatures that left them short of the 15,000 threshold. The...
DETROIT, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
111K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy