Post Memorial Day weekend, we’re finally feeling the effects of summer’s warm embrace. We’ve pulled our bathing suits and jorts out of storage and are being reminded by the heat to wear sunscreen. Many of us are thinking about getting highlights — if you haven’t gotten them already — to look brighter and lighter, and to take on one of summer’s biggest trends: glowy, sun-kissed hair. Summer 2022’s hair trends are all about embodying the season’s carefree spirit, in whatever way that feels right to you. While for many that means going blonder, it’s up for interpretation as one sees fit.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO