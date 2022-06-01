Shamrock Softball takes 2nd in Buche Tournament, Sweep Ionia

Evelyn Louise Schalow King, age 90, of Portland passed away peacefully on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1932 in Grand Ledge, the daughter Francis and Hilda (Binns) Moon. Evelyn was a member of the Portland Congregational Church, an honorary member of the Portland Fire Department and was their photographer; she was a Cub Scout leader, and a member of the Portland O.E.S. Chapter. She also drove a school bus in Portland for many years, enjoyed playing the organ, loved flying and traveling, spent several winters in Florida and she dearly loved her cat, Frankie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hanley “Hank” Schalow; second husband, Elwood King; son, Sam Schalow; son-in-law, Robert McWilliams; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Schalow. Surviving are her children, Robert Schalow, Suzie McWilliams, and Lorrie (Ron) Nichols; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; step-children, Marlene Seifert, Alana Lord, and Rod (Mary Ann) Vedder and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Fred Moon.

PORTLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO