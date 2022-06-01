ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RB Isaiah Spiller makes first appearance in full Chargers uniform

By Gavino Borquez
 3 days ago
Last Saturday, May 21, the NFLPA held its Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles, CA. The event provided football fans with their first look at some of the 2022 NFL draft’s popular prospects in the uniforms of their new teams.

For the Chargers, it wasn’t their first-round pick, guard Zion Johnson. Instead, it was the fourth-round selection, running back Isaiah Spiller, who represented the Bolts at the event.

Check him out below, donning the infamous powder blue jersey that features his number 28 and the gold pants.

(Photos courtesy of AP’s Ryan Kang)

This summer, Spiller will compete with Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree for the No. 2 running back spot.

Should he come out on top, Spiller would be an ideal complement to Austin Ekeler, as he possesses the vision, change-of-direction, and toughness to win on the ground and the receiving upside to make an impact early on in his pro career.

