Pawtucket students march to city hall to protest inaction on gun violence

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — High school students walked out of school in Pawtucket on Wednesday and rallied at city hall to protest inaction in Congress and at many state capitols on gun control.

Organizer Zachary Pinto, 17, said his fellow students told him they were frustrated, angry and in pain after last week’s deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school .

That spurred him to lead students out of Shea High School in Pawtucket when the bell rang for lunch Wednesday. They were joined by students from Blackstone Academy Charter School and Tollman High School.

The group, which consisted of more than 150 students, then marched to Pawtucket City Hall.

Pinto, a junior, said they feel like politicians nationwide “would rather protect guns than children.” He led a chant to call out the names of the 21 victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

“We are all tired, we needed to vent, we needed somewhere to place all of our energy … all of our anger and all of our pain,” he explained.

Democrats in Congress have been trying to expand background checks and otherwise boost gun control laws since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

As the nation mourns the victims of its latest mass shooting, Democratic governors nationwide are amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns while many Republican governors are emphasizing more security at schools.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee renewed his calls for the General Assembly to pass legislation this session to ban high-capacity magazines and assault weapons.

Pinto, who supports the proposed bans, said schools like Shea need more counselors to help address a wide range of mental health issues, rather than a greater police presence.

The students also want local officials to address a “severe lack of resources” and the need for repairs at Shea, Pinto added.

“I want them to just care,” he said. “To just look at the conditions of our school, look at our youth and genuinely care.”

The students called on state leaders to do more to protect them, with many stating they don’t feel safe in school.

While some of the Shea students initially felt supported by high school leadership during Wednesday’s walkout, Pawtucket Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams ultimately condemned their actions.

“We want our students to have a voice, but we don’t condone school walkouts as that creates safety concerns and loss of instruction,” she said in a letter to parents. “We want to encourage our students to work with their teachers, principals, and their community to express their concerns in a forum that is safe and doesn’t disrupt their education.”

In response to McWilliams’ letter, Pinto said what really disrupts their education is the fear of being killed in the classroom.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.