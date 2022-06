CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities seized marijuana from a Clovis cannabis dispensary that was selling products without a proper license. The Clovis Police Department said on Thursday, agents with the department’s narcotics unit were contacted by New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Cannabis Control Division about a dispensary, located in the 400 block of N. Norris St., that was selling illegal products.

