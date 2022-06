HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 2 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American on Lake Hamilton was a good one, and weigh-in was tense as competition for the Top 10 came down to ounces. Going into the final day, Connor Cunningham has a huge lead, but the Top 10 is packed with local talent and some out-of-town sticks that will look to make a run at the W.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO