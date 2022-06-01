ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

One ‘Hill’ Of A Good Time! Buck Hill Announces September Concert Series Line-Up

By Paul Shea
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Burnsville's Buck Hill announced that the ski destination in the South Metro will be hosting a September concert series that will include a long-time Minnesota band, to go along with some alternative, and alt-country bands too. The Buck Concert Series will run from Thursday, September 15th to Saturday, September...

Axios Twin Cities

Open Streets and WaterFest: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🪁 Tour the new "Paper Dialogues" exhibit at the American Swedish Institute, then make your own paper kites at the museum's family-friendly Lawn Party Friday night. $20 adults, $5 kids.✏️ Remember the giant No. 2 pencil sculpture under construction at Lake of the Isles? Its official unveiling and "sharpening" will be held Saturday at 2pm. Free. ⛵️ Get out on Lake Phalen Saturday for St. Paul's WaterFest. No boat? No problem. Attendees can take a free sailboat cruise or borrow kayaks, canoes and more. Free. 🆓 Bring what you don't want and take what you need at the June Really...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
Quick Country 96.5

Opening Date Announced for New Donut Shop in NW Rochester

A brand new donut shop is about ready to open its doors to the public in NW Rochester, Minnesota but it is NOT in a spot that you'd expect. If you take a drive on 19th Street NW in Rochester, you'll notice quite a few newer places that have been built recently by the Rochester Athletic Club, including Collins Orthodontics at 2946 Jeremiah Ln NW. (Get directions to Collins Orthodontics here.) Not only are smiles being transformed at Collins Othrodontists but thanks to some delicious donuts, more kids are going to have a chance at those amazing smiles too!
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota Is 90 Miles From Rochester

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota. It just opened Wednesday, June 1st. And it's just a little under an hour and a half away from Rochester. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
ROCHESTER, MN
mspmag.com

At Creekside Supper Club, the Past Is Perfect

Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Town That Is The Worst if You Love Donuts

As free donuts are being handed out all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin today thanks to Donut Day (yes, it is a real thing), a list came out with some not-so-good news about donuts. Rent.com shared their list of the 10 worst cities in the United State for donut shops and unfortunately, Minnesota made the list. If you love Wisconsin, the news is even worse for you because you've got 2 two towns in the top 10 list.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

After seven years of planning, Prince mural unveiled Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — After seven long years of planning, fundraising, and securing the location, Thursday, the Crown our Prince mural initiative is excited to unveil a massive mural of the groundbreaking Minnesota native in the heart of the downtown theater district. The 100-foot-tall mural, painted by Miami-based muralist Hiero Veiga,...
CBS Minnesota

Prince Mural Unveiled In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After years of planning, a long-awaited mural was unveiled Thursday night in downtown Minneapolis, complete with a party fit for a Prince. The mural stands 100-feet tall on Ramp A near First Avenue and Target Center. It is one of the largest in the Twin Cities. The Purple one now reigns over downtown Minneapolis! Prince Mural unveiling in downtown happening tonight with a Purple Block Party! The fun starts at 7pm! @WCCO pic.twitter.com/93WqSutclG — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) June 2, 2022 Muralist Hiero Veiga just started painting it about two-and-a-half weeks ago, but this project has been seven years in the making....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Pickleball: It’s a big dill

Pickleball may seem like a silly name for a sport, but it’s no laughing matter to the millions of players across the country. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, including in Minnesota. And Eden Prairie has been leading the charge in the southwest metro to provide ample opportunity for enthusiasts [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
twincitiesmedia.net

Cradle Of Filth Destroys The Fine Line

Walking into The Fine Line on Wednesday night was a bit weird. For the first time since reopening after the shutdown, First Avenue is no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests. Although this made getting in the door super quick and easy, it made me stop for a second. I’m all for getting back to normal life again but is it too soon for a move like this? But I digress, I passed the security check with flying colors (this is my new favorite thing to say after the guy at The Armory applauded me for doing it at The Armory last weekend) and made my way up to the stage at the cozy Fine Line. This is where my next “weird moment” kicked in. Fine Line is notorious for not having a barricade or anything in front of the stage. I have always loved the intimacy that this brings to shows at this venue and although that didn’t change, there were a few First Avenue staff members lining the stage. It wasn’t a bad thing or anything like that, and, for such an intense show, I wasn’t surprised but it just added to the weird setting of the night but, yet again, I digress.
ENTERTAINMENT
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Why Are Korean Hot Dogs So Popular? TikTok Is Part Of The Answer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have you ever tried a Korean hot dog? If you haven’t, you can now find them right here in Minnesota. The first Korean hot dog restaurant in Minnesota opened in Dinkytown this spring. The fast casual Korean hot dog joint called CrunCheese offers 10 different flavors along with a variety of sauces. If you come around lunch time, there will typically be a line out the door. Manager Aiden Yeu told WCCO the Korean hot dog trend has taken off in America largely due to social media, especially people posting on TikTok. He’s talking about the shot of the long string...
MINNESOTA STATE
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

 https://quickcountry.com

