Voters Head to Polls Tuesday For Primary Ballot, City Election

NOTICE OF APPLICATION • Victory Farms LLC, c/o Kevin Souza. Notice is given that Victory Farms LLC, c/o Kevin Souza, 48176 153rd St, Milbank SD 57252 has filed an application for a water permit to appropriate an additional 0.34 cubic feet of water per second (cfs) to what is currently authorized by Water Permit No. 8015-3. Water Permit No. 8015-3 appropriates 0.33 cfs from two wells (144 and 148 feet deep) located in the SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Section 32-T119N-R48W for commercial use in a dairy operation. Water Permit No. 8015-3 identified the aquifer to be the Veblen Aquifer. This application also serves to correct the water source to the Revillo Aquifer. An investigation of the permit found the system capable of diverting an additional 0.34 cfs from the two existing wells. This application, if approved, and Water Permit No. 8015-3 will authorize a total of 122 acre-feet of water annually at a maximum pump rate of 0.67 cfs for the dairy operation located in the S 1/2 SE 1/4 Section 32-T119N-R48W. This site is located approximately 10 miles south of Milbank.

MILBANK, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO