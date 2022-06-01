Sen. grassley speaks in wilton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell sent a letter to Governor Kim Reynolds asking her to veto a bill that would put in place a two-year moratorium on gaming licenses. In the letter, O’Donnell expressed disappointment in the passage of House File 2497, saying it...
I applaud President Biden and Congress for wanting to take action on gun laws. Biden’s common sense will prevail. However, I ask one thing: Whatever working groups are formed to create or modify any gun laws must include gun experts and law enforcement. I don’t want my Constitutional right taken away by a group, bipartisan or otherwise, that doesn’t know what it’s talking about.
Health department leaders in Lee County and Des Moines County have both reported increases of infections from the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Lee County Health Department Administrator Michele Ross said the latest numbers revealed 21 positive cases among residents during a recent seven-day period. However, that is down from the 32 positive cases reported in the county during the previous week. Ross said those numbers do not account for those Lee County residents who have opted to use a take-home test kit.
The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
Bond not changing for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing Emily Leonard. The Linn County attorney says a judge kept the bond for 62-year-old Arthur Flowers at one million dollars today. Donutland reopens its doors on 'National Donut Day'. Updated: 1 hours ago. The store had been there for 38...
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — The Baird family is pleading with the Louisa County Conservation Board to not sell an 18.5-acre plot of public land known as Baird Timber, saying the family gifted it to the board decades ago with the intent that it would remain open for community access and enjoyment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — In the sightlines of a busy city, things are moving at a slower pace in a corner lot on F Ave. SW. The only guests of the plot that used to be the Best Western Cooper's Mill Hotel are now butterflies and caterpillars.
In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date set for 2024. The company...
The strike continues at CNH Industrial as both sides leave the negotiation table. On May 2nd, 1,000 workers in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin went on strike after contract talks faltered. Employees at the two facilities then went on strike to fight for higher wages and benefits. According to the...
AMES, Iowa — A deadly shooting Thursday night killed two Iowa State University students who were attending a college ministry at Cornerstone Church in Ames. Now, churches in Ames and within The Salt Network are posting messages of grief and support for the Cornerstone group on social media. Veritas...
Earlier this week we had a story about a Cedar Rapids motorist who got popped for speeding in Minnesota. He was going nearly 160 miles per hour. Now THAT'S going to result in a serious ticket, or far worse. While this guy is an Iowa driver driving in Minnesota, it...
An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […]
The Old Capitol is a landmark at the University of Iowa and part of the official university logo. (Photo courtesy of the University of Iowa) Members of the University of Iowa’s graduate student union called on the Iowa Board of Regents to raise salaries for graduate workers to match rates of inflation.
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. — According to the Prophetstown Fire Protection District, its ambulance service is critically close to no longer being able to respond to calls due to a lack of staffing and funding. When each call comes in, the ambulance team must roll out to respond, but the service...
MAYNARD — Abagail Squires of Maynard has been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary Girls State. As part of the premier ALA program, Squires will study local, county, and state government processes during this 6-day nonpartisan political learning experience. Squires, a rising junior at West Central, was selected to...
But Megan Fox from the Waste Commission of Scott County wants to teach people what not to put in their bins. She presented a program called, Wishcycling at Davenport's Eastern Avenue Library on Friday. Fox says just hoping an item is recyclable doesn't mean it is. When styrofoam, plastic bags,...
You've likely heard of "typecasting" of actors, where one plays a certain type of role so well, so often, that it's often the only type they get called on to play, unable to show their talent in other ways. A similar thing often happens when folks are looking to adopt...
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree in Iowa City, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
