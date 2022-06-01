ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, IA

Sen. grassley speaks in wilton

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILTON – As Iowa’s U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley opened discussion Wednesday...

www.corydontimes.com

Corydon Times-Republican

Letter: Involve the experts on gun policy

I applaud President Biden and Congress for wanting to take action on gun laws. Biden’s common sense will prevail. However, I ask one thing: Whatever working groups are formed to create or modify any gun laws must include gun experts and law enforcement. I don’t want my Constitutional right taken away by a group, bipartisan or otherwise, that doesn’t know what it’s talking about.
DAVENPORT, IA
tspr.org

Omicron variant cases increase in southeast Iowa

Health department leaders in Lee County and Des Moines County have both reported increases of infections from the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Lee County Health Department Administrator Michele Ross said the latest numbers revealed 21 positive cases among residents during a recent seven-day period. However, that is down from the 32 positive cases reported in the county during the previous week. Ross said those numbers do not account for those Lee County residents who have opted to use a take-home test kit.
LEE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Employer Faces Wrongful Death Charges

The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KETV.com

John Deere to move cab manufacturing from Iowa to Mexico

In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date set for 2024. The company...
WATERLOO, IA
Person
Chuck Grassley
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Employer Fails To Offer Living Wage; Worker Strike Continues

The strike continues at CNH Industrial as both sides leave the negotiation table. On May 2nd, 1,000 workers in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin went on strike after contract talks faltered. Employees at the two facilities then went on strike to fight for higher wages and benefits. According to the...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

State university leaders receive pay increases; grad students demand one too

The Old Capitol is a landmark at the University of Iowa and part of the official university logo. (Photo courtesy of the University of Iowa) Members of the University of Iowa’s graduate student union called on the Iowa Board of Regents to raise salaries for graduate workers to match rates of inflation.
IOWA STATE
wvik.org

Waste Commission Says Avoid "Wishcycling"

But Megan Fox from the Waste Commission of Scott County wants to teach people what not to put in their bins. She presented a program called, Wishcycling at Davenport's Eastern Avenue Library on Friday. Fox says just hoping an item is recyclable doesn't mean it is. When styrofoam, plastic bags,...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Bettendorf pool temporarily closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
BETTENDORF, IA

