Uvalde, TX

Tragic Texas School Shooting Sends Shockwaves Through Big Island Community

By Tiffany DeMasters
bigislandnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, sent shockwaves through communities throughout the nation, including on the Big Island. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed just more than a week ago when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. On Tuesday, May 31, the...

bigislandnow.com

bigislandnow.com

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: June 3, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of June 3, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
Uvalde, TX
Texas State
Texas Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gov. Ige signs new law on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Gov. David Ige signed a new gun law on Friday requiring physical inspections of certain firearms amidst recent tragedies across the nation. The new law HB2075 (Act 030) restores part of a previous gun law. It requires in-person inspections of firearms deemed top concerns and threats to public...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

FBI takes lead in Puna fatal fireworks explosion

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The FBI says a homemade fireworks explosion that killed a father of three was not a continued threat to public safety. Hawaii County police confirmed that the FBI had taken the lead on the investigation since the explosion Saturday. 35 year old Jessie Owen Thornton was...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
TheDailyBeast

Soldiers Shoot and Mutilate Multiple Cats at Hawaii Military Base

A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
bigislandvideonews.com

Homemade Fireworks Explosion Kills Puna Man

FERN FOREST, Hawaiʻi - Police say a 35-year-old man died in the Saturday explosion that occurred inside a residence located on Ala Naulani Road. (BIVN) – A 35-year-old man was killed Saturday after an explosion in the Fern Forest subdivision of Puna, and police say. Hawaiʻi police and...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Thursday, June 2, 2022, along with your Aloha Friday Forecast. Honolulu man charged with felony habitual property crime following thefts at Kailua Texaco. A Honolulu man is facing a felony...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man making fireworks in Hawaii home dies after blast

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii police and federal authorities are investigating after a man building homemade fireworks died following an explosion at his house. Police on the Big Island said Tuesday the man was severely injured by an explosion early Saturday at his home in the Puna district. The man was flown to a Honolulu hospital, where he died, police said.
HONOLULU, HI

