ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Names listed for Saudi golf league, battle lines drawn

By DOUG FERGUSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSny5_0fxWAnNA00
1 of 4

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational has Dustin Johnson and 12 other PGA Tour members as part of its 48-man field next week outside London. The next move falls to the PGA Tour, which must decide whether to allow them to come back.

The first fallout after the rival league released the names of players who will compete at its inaugural event came Wednesday when the Royal Bank of Canada said it was dropping Johnson and Graeme McDowell as corporate sponsors. Both are playing the LIV event, the same week as the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour’s only comment was to mention a May 10 memo to players in which it denied releases for them to play the first LIV event. “Members who violate the tournament regulations are subject to disciplinary action,” the statement said.

Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford were among the 42 players named on the field list (six other spots are being held for a special invitation and from an Asian Tour series). Neither ever had more attention from media as they practiced Wednesday before and after the pro-am at the Memorial.

Jones confirmed he received a signing bonus and is obligated to play multiple times among the eight LIV events, each with $25 million in prize money and $4 million to the individual winner. Five of the tournaments are in the United States.

The 41-year-old Australian, who is No. 68 in the world, said it was a “good choice for me” for business and family and what he hopes will grow the game.

But he hasn’t given up on keeping his PGA Tour membership.

“My next tour stop is ... I don’t know when it is, to be honest with you. We’ll see. We’ll find out what happens,” Jones said. “I don’t think banning players from playing on the PGA Tour as independent contractors is very good for golf. It’s not a good look for anyone. I understand the tour wants to protect their players and the product they have out here, but I don’t think that’s a good way to go about it.”

The Daily Telegraph reported Wednesday that Johnson was offered more than $100 million just to sign up for the league Greg Norman is running. Johnson has been heavily recruited, and it was thought the courtship was over when he said in February he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour. He was the biggest star on the list of 42 players.

Phil Mickelson, the chief recruiter of players until his inflammatory remarks about the Saudis and the PGA Tour caused him to step away from golf, was not on the list. He still could be added to the field.

Swafford, a 34-year-old from Florida who has two young children and is ranked No. 91 in the world, mentioned the appeal of team golf as part of the new league and less travel. He also wanted to stay part of the PGA Tour.

“Suspending players? That’s not growing the game of golf. That’s what LIV is trying to do — give more opportunities to more golfers,” Swafford said. “I think it’s going to be a great thing. There’s going to be a lot of eyes on it. I’m excited to play.”

Also in the field at Centurion Club on June 9-11 is U.S. Amateur champion James Piot, who turned pro last week at Colonial. Piot has received exemptions to PGA Tour events from his U.S. Amateur win. Joining the LIV circuit provides instant cash — there was no mention how much they received — that would not be available in the early days of trying to make it on the PGA Tour.

“It’s just an opportunity to play golf, a big stage and travel the world. For me, it’s a cool opportunity as a 23-year-old to do what you love to do,” Piot said, referring to it as a “golden ticket this summer.”

Arizona State’s David Puig is playing in the LIV Golf Invitational as an amateur and plans to return to school for his senior season. The Spaniard tied for 34th at the Spanish Open last year and is looking for more opportunities to compete against professionals.

“You see other players, they had the opportunity,” he said after Arizona State finished second at the NCAA championships. “I got this invitation to London to play and I want to keep learning and playing against some of the best in the world. That’s it. There’s no money, there’s nothing in between. It’s just me and playing with these guys and trying to win.”

The LIV field currently has four of the top 50 in the world — Johnson (13), Louis Oosthuizen (20), Kevin Na (33) and Talor Gooch (35) — and 16 of the top 100.

Rory McIlroy described the field as not “anything to jump up and down about,” particularly compared with the Memorial or the Canadian Open, which he called “proper tournaments.”

But he also showed a softer side for those wanting to chase the big money.

“I certainly don’t think they should drop the hammer,” McIlroy said. “Look, they are well within their rights to enforce the rules and regulations that have been set. It’s going to end up being an argument about what those rules and regulations are.”

The regulations require a conflicting event release to play outside the PGA Tour. The next LIV event is the first week in July in Oregon. The PGA Tour does not grant releases for any tournament held in North America.

“Look, I have some very close friends that are playing in this event in London, and I certainly wouldn’t want to stand in their way to, for them to do what they feel is right for themselves,” McIlroy said. “I certainly understand why some of the guys have went, and it’s something that we are all just going to keep an eye on and see what happens over these next few weeks.”

___

Comments / 8

Related
Daily Mail

Graeme McDowell claims banning Saudi golf rebels is 'scary' and 'not good for the game' as he claims joining the $25m money-spinning tour is 'right for me and my family'... even if it costs him a shot at Ryder Cup captaincy

Graeme McDowell has claimed banning players for joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series is 'not good for the game' but admitted the consequences of playing the $25million (£20million) event are 'scary'. The Northern Irishman was named in the 48-player field for next week's event in St Albans, the...
GOLF
The Spun

Dustin Johnson's Wife Is Trending After LIV Golf News

On Tuesday night, the golf world was shocked to learn that Dustin Johnson would be playing in the inaugural LIV Golf event. It's a stark departure from his comments back in February when Johnson said he was "fully committed" to the PGA Tour and would not participate in the Saudi-backed series.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Killed In Car Accident

On Wednesday morning, the golfing world received heartbreaking news that a longtime player died. Bart Bryant, a three-time winner on the Tour, died in a car accident, according to a statement from the PGA Tour. He was just 59 years old. “The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing...
GOLF
Golf Digest

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Augusta National’s Par 3 Course has been wiped off the face of the earth

Welp, school's out at Augusta National. The course is closed, the "gone fishin'" sign is up, and, like every summer at ANGC, changes are afoot. Sometimes it’s mild tweaks. Sometimes it’s moderate adjustments. Other times, like 2021, it’s a significant overhaul. Never before have we seen carnage like this, however. If you’re faint of heart or weak of stomach, there’s no shame in looking away.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
GolfWRX

Lifelong friend of Phil Mickelson provides update on Lefty

As golf continues to react to the news of Dustin Johnson’s participation at the first LIV golf event in London in a week’s time, many will enquire as to the whereabouts of previous ‘poster boy’ Phil Mickelson. Lefty was, of course, the name that was to...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Video Goes Viral: Golf World Reacts

The Memorial Tournament is set to take place at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio this week. The prestigious golf club, located just outside of Columbus, Ohio, is known for its delicious milkshakes. So, former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac decided to make some this week. Unsurprisingly, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Open#Saudi#Ap#Liv Golf Invitational#The Royal Bank Of Canada#The Pga Tour#Asian#Australian
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Dustin Johnson Sponsorship News

Most people assumed that Dustin Johnson's decision to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series would generate some strong reactions from both the PGA Tour and his sponsors. Well, they weren't wrong. On Wednesday, RBC announced that it has ended its relationship with Johnson. "As a result of the...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

3-time PGA champion Bart Bryant passes away at 59-years-old

The PGA Tour was hit with some sad news on Wednesday. Three-time winner Bart Bryant passed away on Tuesday in a car crash at just 59-years-old. PGA commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed the news with a heartfelt statement. Via TMZ Sports:. “The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Why the Dustin Johnson news shouldn’t come as such a big surprise

Dustin Johnson is a man of few words — at least he is in press conferences — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t learnings and insights in what he does say. Take, for example, this quote from Johnson’s winning week at the 2020 Masters, when he was asked about his desire to chase more major titles. Johnson said he undoubtedly still had plenty of burn in him, but added, “My goal is to play for about, I don’t know, keeps getting shorter, but eight, nine, maybe 10 years, and then hang out with my kids and Paulina.”
GOLF
ESPN

USGA to decide on U.S. Open player eligibility of LIV participants on case-by-case basis

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. -- On the heels of the announcement that the Saudi Arabian-financed LIV Golf Invitational Series' first event will include several PGA Tour players, USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said Wednesday at the U.S. Women's Open that although the USGA "prides themselves on the openness of their tournament," they will also make their own decision about the eligibility of players at the upcoming U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, on June 13 on a case-by-case basis.
BROOKLINE, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

928K+
Followers
449K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy