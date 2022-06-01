ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Open lookahead: Gauff-Trevisan, Swiatek-Kasatkina

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

American teenager Coco Gauff will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy in the semifinals at Roland Garros. The 18-year-old Gauff is seeded 18th at the French Open, where she lost in the quarterfinals a year ago. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th. The other women’s semifinal Thursday is top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland against 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia. Swiatek has won her past 33 matches, the longest streak on the women’s tour since Serena Williams put together a 34-match run in 2013. Swiatek is the only member of the final four who ever has been this far at any Grand Slam tournament. She won the 2020 French Open and then lost in the semifinals at the Australian Open this January.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat No. 11 Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2; No. 20 Daria Kasatkina beat No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 20 Marin Cilic beat No. 7 Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10); No. 8 Casper Ruud beat Holger Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

33 — Consecutive matches won by Iga Swiatek, the longest streak in women’s tennis since Serena Williams had a 34-match run that ended in 2013.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m feeling great on the court, enjoying myself, being me, playing my own game. It’s paying off, and just, you know, enjoying the run.” — Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, who is into the semifinals at the French Open for the first time. That makes him the fifth active man to have reached at least that round at each of the four major tournaments, alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

