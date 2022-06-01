ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Best Reason To Pick A Biglaw Firm

By Kathryn Rubino
 2 days ago

According to Law360’s 2022 Summer Associate Survey, which criteria...

Conquering The To-Do List At A Small Firm

This week, I spoke with a friend about the reality of an endless to-do list. Lists include work responsibilities, children’s activities, household duties, familial obligations, and personal tasks. We commiserated that these lists have the hope of an ending — but the reality is that the list hustle is not set up to end because we are conditioned to continue to add tasks to our lists.
Biglaw Firms Brace For Possible Recession

For those working in Biglaw, there was nothing “great” about the Great Recession. Thousands of associates were laid off, incoming associates had their employment deferred, and law students had their offers pulled. It ultimately took Biglaw years to recover, and it was far from a painless endeavor. And let us not forget the recession caused by the 2020 coronavirus crisis, when Biglaw firms managed their expenses by using the cost-cutting measures of salary cuts, furloughs, staff layoffs, and stealth associate layoffs. That was no picnic either.
A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
The Data Point: 75% of Consumers Will Buy More in ‘Relationships’ Like Subscriptions

ECommerce will keep roaring no matter what the markets do this quarter or next. What will change is the mix of brand and merchant programs consumers will keep, and which not. What’s becoming plain — and now clarified and verified by data — is that the retail subscriptions, loyalty and membership programs consumers like best are those that find a way to rise above the transactional, adding value by knowing the whole consumer.
Real Estate Deals In 2022: What Lawyers Need to Know

The real estate market has been on a roller coaster through the pandemic, seeing dramatic highs and lows as both buyers and sellers learned to navigate ongoing uncertainties. Now more than ever, it’s critical for lawyers involved in negotiating real estate deals to be up-to-date on the issues and where the market stands.
Going Deeper Than Just Biglaw Revenue Numbers

Congrats On Being A Summer Associate! Now Don’t F**k It Up. Hint: Gross revenue numbers — which is how the Am Law 100 get ranked — don’t tell the whole story. PLI makes compliance easy so you can get back to your practice. Log in to seamlessly track your progress and stream the CLE credits you…
Tips For In-House Counsel On Relationship-Building

It is true that once you are in-house counsel for a company, you don’t have to develop business or find clients. But I don’t think it’s true that relationship-building ends. Arguably, it can be just as important to your effectiveness as a lawyer and to your career. It still boils down to trust — and whether your internal clients trust your judgment and advice. Here are a few tips for building relationships at your company.
A How-To Guide For Summer Associates

It’s June, which means summer associate classes are firing up at law firms across the nation. Eager young law students will be getting their first tastes of the actual practice of law. It’s been 18 years since I was a summer associate, and I can still picture the room...
A Big Thanks To Our Fantastic Advertisers

We’d like to express gratitude to our fantastic sponsors here at Above the Law:. Can your legal team be an active driver of your organization’s revenue lifecycle management? Read on to find out. If you’re interested in advertising on Above the Law or any other site in the...
Today's Top Issues In International Arbitration

For companies with disputes arising from contracts with foreign parties, international arbitration represents the best way of coming to a resolution on neutral grounds — and enforcing any subsequent awards. International arbitration, however, implicates a number of issues that don’t typically arise in traditional litigation, including questions such as:...
Cloud computing behemoth Amazon to discontinue its Cloud Cam

Amazon's smart home segment includes brands like Blink Home and Ring. The company has announced that it is now focusing its smart home development efforts within these divisions and other newer technologies and has therefore taken the decision to discontinue the Amazon Cloud Cam and its companion services from December 2.
Bringing Legal Operations To The World Of Class Actions

Until the Supreme Court declares that class actions impermissibly inconvenience corporations pursuing the freedom to occasionally release poison death clouds — which is probably coming next Term at this rate — firms need to be able to manage their mass tort work. But this unique niche practice is...
Arbitration Needs To Fix Itself If It Wants To Become A True Alternative

Arbitration holds out a lot of promise. Shorter, cheaper dispute resolution in an era of ballooning legal costs. While “access to justice” is rightly reserved for discussing the barriers to meaningful relief for poor and lower middle class litigants, it’s a testament to how bad things have gotten that businesses have to consider the high price of litigating these days. Some people don’t like to talk about this because they think it distracts from traditional access to justice, on the other hand, if Fortune 500 companies are second-guessing litigation, imagine how insurmountable costs are for regular folks.
Square's payment app will support Tap to Pay on iPhone later in 2022

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Square has announced that it will bring Tap to Pay on iPhone support to its existing point of sale app, allowing users to receive contactless payments without any additional hardware.
The Complex Buying Process (Part I)

According to Richard, there are several reasons, including the challenge of the billable hour in law firms. Tech that makes attorneys more productive doesn’t translate into more billings — and in fact, it may be just as likely to do the opposite. Richard goes on to share a few other issues including the question, “Who are you actually selling to?”
