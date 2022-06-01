How COVID Has Changed Homelessness in Texas

The aggressive dolphin has been spotted at North Padre Island, which can mean only one thing: it’s summer in Texas. Over the next few months, Texan artists of all stripes will sing opera, perform Shakespeare, and in the case of Ethan Hawke, debut as an all-around terrifying magician. This season’s lineup of books, film and television, and performing and visual arts ranges from the esoteric (such as two Old Testament–inspired paintings on view together at the Kimbell Art Museum) to the comedic (Dallas filmmaker Cooper Raiff starring as a bar mitzvah hype man in Cha Cha Real Smooth). No matter your taste or preferred medium of entertainment, there’s no reason to be bored with this roster of happenings around the state. Free or donation-based activities, of which there are many, have been denoted with an *.
Comments / 1