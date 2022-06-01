How COVID Has Changed Homelessness in Texas

I recently had the good fortune to spend a week driving around Texas, meandering through the Hill Country, up into the Panhandle, and down along the border to the RGV. I don’t do this kind of thing often—it takes a helluva lotta time and gas—but when I do, I’m always reminded that a good old-fashioned road trip is the best way to appreciate this state. No matter how cynical I may find myself within my Austin bubble, when I get out and can see all of Texas unfold before me—watching the craggy hills of the Balcones Escarpment flatten out into the lush plains around the Metroplex, or the dry expanse of the Llano Estacado sink into the pump jack–peppered oil fields of the Permian Basin—I am reminded of how much I love this state. It’s just so big, and so pretty.

