Five things to know: 2022 NCAA Baseball Statesboro Regional
By Grice Connect
Grice Connect
2 days ago
For the first time in program history, the Georgia Southern baseball program will host NCAA Regional games at J.I. Clements Stadium this Friday-Sunday, June 3-5, with an if necessary game played Monday evening, June 6. The Eagles are the tournament’s No. 16 overall seed after going 40-18 and advancing...
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It is less than 24 hours from first pitch for the NCAA Baseball Regional being held in Statesboro this weekend. All the action is happening at Georgia Southern’s J.I. Clements Stadium. This facility is ready for its moment in the sun. Statesboro is one of...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University men’s basketball team was found guilty of violating NCAA academic misconduct rules, according to Division II Committee on Infractions. In a news release distributed by the NCAA media center, the head coach and a former assistant coach provided academic assistance to a...
Grice Connect, Statesboro’s Hyper-Local news, joins Statesboro hotels, restaurants and businesses in rolling out the “blue carpet” for college baseball teams and their fans visiting for the Statesboro 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals this weekend. Thanks to you, all Statesboro hotels are full and local businesses have increased...
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro running back Jordan Lovett has shown the ability to do a little bit of everything for the Blue Devils. He gained 482 rushing yards in his junior year in addition to 185 receiving yards on 10 receptions. Lovett also returned kicks. When he’s not on the football field, Lovett runs […]
Vidalia High School Girls Basketball Coach Sissy Anderson is stepping down after serving the last three years as the Lady Indians Head Coach. Anderson, who was an assistant for 22-years under GACA Hall of Famer Chunk Reid, said that “her family deserves and needs more of my time,” when citing the reason for the decision.
On Tuesday, May 24, South Georgia Tormenta FC co-owners and Georgia Southern University alumni Darin H. Van Tassell (’89) and Netra R. Van Tassell (’90) pledged a $125,000 Tormenta FC Endowed Scholarship to the Georgia Southern University Foundation, Inc. The gift agreement, to be delivered in the amount...
Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro native, artist, philanthropist and former First Lady of Georgia died on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the age of 95. According to the Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies, University of Georgia Betty Bird Foy Sanders was born to a farming family in Statesboro on August 6, 1926. She spent a year at the Georgia Teacher’s College, and then earned a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia. She met Carl Sanders at UGA, and they married in 1947. They moved to Augusta, Carl Sanders’s hometown, where Carl practiced law. When he entered politics, Betty campaigned with him, and they moved to Atlanta when Carl was elected governor in 1962. As the first lady of Georgia, she raised two children, helped develop the new governor’s mansion, and entertained many renowned politicians and business leaders.
Mrs. Cynthia Denise Golden, passed into rest, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Augusta University Medical Center. She was a native of Augusta, Georgia and received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County. She was a graduate of Statesboro High School and a graduate of Forsyth Correctional Training Center.
Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero released a statement about the passing of Betty Foy Sanders:. I join with many, many others in the Georgia Southern community who are mourning the passing of Betty Foy Sanders. Many know her as a former first lady to Georgia’s 74th governor, Carl Edward...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Funeral and visitation services for Al Pellegrino, the Shaw High School Athletic Director and head football coach, will be held on Monday, June 6. Before Pellegrino came to Shaw High School, he had a multi-decade career as a high school football coach, including a stint at Savannah High School in the […]
Welp, school's out at Augusta National. The course is closed, the "gone fishin'" sign is up, and, like every summer at ANGC, changes are afoot. Sometimes it’s mild tweaks. Sometimes it’s moderate adjustments. Other times, like 2021, it’s a significant overhaul. Never before have we seen carnage like this, however. If you’re faint of heart or weak of stomach, there’s no shame in looking away.
STATESBORO, GA (05/24/2022)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,230 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Ms. Keturah Lee Mobley, age 30, departed this life, Sunday May 9, 2022, at her residence. She was a Bulloch County native received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System. Keturah devoted her life to her children and was a stay-at-home mom. She spent time focusing on taking...
J. M. Aycock, Jr. of Brooklet died on May 30, 2022, at Ogeechee Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, at the age of 83. He was born in Brooklet on April 2, 1939 to Julian Aycock, Sr. and Elsie Jareck Aycock. His early years were spent on the farm and in Brooklet. He attended Southeast Bulloch High School and graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. He attended the University of Georgia for three years until the call of adventure beckoned. He and two sigma Nu fraternity brothers took a cross country trip to Alaska in 1961 for jobs surveying roads to connect outlying communities to the few cities. They lived in a cabin with no electricity or plumbing and a hole in the ground for refrigeration as that was how many people lived during that time in Alaska.
Ms. Erica La’trelle Shatteen, age 43, departed this life, Wednesday May 17, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System. She is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Sophia Mae Brown Shatteen and Toni Littles; her grandfather, Claude...
Grice Connect sends congratulations to the Statesboro STEAM Class of 2022. We are proud of your accomplishments and wish you the best of luck in your future. Keep making a difference!. Below is the program from the Statesboro SEAM Graduation ceremony which includes names of all the graduates.
Deacon Oneal Young, age 82, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a Bulloch County native and retired from East Georgia Regional Medical Center maintenance department. He was a member of the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church where...
A devastating virus spread by wildlife has ravaged a large south Georgia backyard farm, but state agriculture officials say they are hopeful the outbreak has been contained to that one farm. A Toombs County farmer alerted the state Department of Agriculture over the Memorial Day weekend when he noticed birds...
A Bacon County man has been cited for allegedly killing a black bear illegally. According to a statement posted on the Department of Natural Resources Facebook page, last week, game warden Luke Rabun visited a home in Bacon County after hearing that someone who lived at the house killed a bear. DouglasNow has learned that the individual in question is Joe Tanner, who lives in Bacon County near the Ware County line.
On May 23, 2013, five promising young women, all in seventh-grade, became Bulloch County Schools’ first cohort of REACH Georgia Scholarship recipients. Now, nine years later, Amaya Brown, Kailana Low, Aisley Scarboro, Amonica Kirkland, and De’Neshia Jones have graduated from college, making graduate school plans, and establishing careers.
