LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Downtown Lafayette was bustling this evening for their monthly "First Friday" Citywide Celebration for the month of June. Artisans and local businesses gathered in numbers for the monthly event. Galleries like Artists' Own was open beyond regular business hours and served hors d'oeuvres and drinks while guests moseyed through the building, admiring the art. First Friday is attracting larger crowds and offering food once again for the first time since the height of the pandemic.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO