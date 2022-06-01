ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Is Launching a New Skin-Care Collection—Here’s What to Know

By Calin Van Paris
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the year's midpoint has you craving a beauty overhaul, you're in luck: Kim Kardashian's new skincare collection, SKKN BY KIM, releases later this month. Kardashian's new venture comes less than a year after the announcement that KKW Beauty was no more, a move which devotees speculated was simply a step...

