Lucas County US Cellular customers will have to say goodbye to a familiar face as longtime employee of the Chariton US Cellular store, Deb Wood has retired after 25 years. Wood is sometimes called Chariton’s Cell Phone Lady because of her deep knowledge of and ability to troubleshoot phone problems and her ability to multitask and wait on up to five customers at one. Those skills have allowed her to help countless customers over the years.

CHARITON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO