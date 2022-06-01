ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open-Air Retail Center in Colorado Springs Sells for $12.5M

Cover picture for the articleErindale Square, a 103,552-square-foot open-air retail center located at 5881-5975 North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs, has sold to a New York City-based investor for $12.15 million, according to CBRE. The sale further indicates that brick-and-mortar retail is still consumers’ preferred mode of shopping. Parker Brown, Matthew Henrichs...

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) A New York City investor paid $12.15 million for Erindale Square, a 103,552-square-foot open-air retail center in Colorado Springs. The shopping center sits on a 6.93-acre parcel at 5881-5975 N. Academy Blvd. — one of the state’s most heavily trafficked retail corridors with about 47,600 vehicles per day. Major tenants include Fodor Billiards, Bill’s Bed and Appliances, Cutting Edge Realtors, HomeFix and The Door Christian Center.
