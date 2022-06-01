ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

African American Museum to Open in Former Slave Port

By Jasmine Liu
Hyperallergic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International African American Museum (IAAM) will open its doors next January in Gadsden’s Wharf in Charleston, South Carolina, where over 100,000 enslaved people were estimated to have disembarked from slave ships. The opening date announcement has been anticipated for over two decades and represents a delay of over a year...

hyperallergic.com

southerntrippers.com

13 Prettiest Islands In South Carolina To Escape To

In life’s busiest moments, it’s no surprise that you’ve probably found yourself thinking about making an escape to the prettiest islands in South Carolina. People from all over take time to visit South Carolina because of their heavily visited golf courses, the artistic scene, southern dishes, and of course, the beaches. The prettiest beaches South Carolina has to offer make the beach scene one for the books!
TRAVEL
counton2.com

Captain’s watch discovered in Hunley to be displayed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A watch discovered during the excavation of the world’s first combat submarine, which was discovered off the coast of Charleston after being lost at sea for more than a century, will go on public display for the first time. The H.L. Hunley and its...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

New ‘Eatertainement’ Venue coming to Mount Pleasant, SC (Shem Creek)

CHARLESTON (June 3, 2022) – MIX, an exciting new ‘eatertainment’ concept developed by Boston-based PiNZ Entertainment Group has announced today that it will be opening its debut location at Brookgreen Town Center near Shem Creek. Located at 730 Coleman Blvd in Mt Pleasant, this location will open late 2022.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: The Sun(shine) has set on another protracted Charleston battle

Don’t expect any tearful bon voyage for Carnival when the Sunshine sails away for the last time. That ship has already sailed. Truth is, few people here will be sad to see the cruise line — or its Charleston-based ship — disappear over the horizon when its contract expires in late 2024. Not the merchants, not the tourism-industrial complex, and certainly not the residents.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Flashback: A moment in time at Mosquito Beach, a safe harbor for the African American community during racial segregation

Members of the Harborview Club pose in front of the pavilion at Mosquito Beach in this image taken on July 12, 1953. Once serving as the southern boundary of a James Island plantation owned by Solomon Legare, the land that would become Mosquito Beach was subdivided and sold in 1874 to Charles Seele. Several of these lots, many still owned by descendants of the original family, were sold to Black truck-farmers who prospered for generations growing crops and harvesting fresh seafood from local waters. In the 1950s and ’60s, Mosquito Beach, so named for a year-round insect infestation, became a popular social destination for the African American community to safely gather, swim, fish, and boat during racial segregation. The Harborview Pavilion & Club, built in 1953 and run by Andrew “Apple” Wilder Jr. and his wife, Laura, (pictured) was a hopping night spot for six years before being destroyed by Hurricane Gracie. Following the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, traffic to the area slowed as citizens found opportunities elsewhere, but preservation efforts, including grants from the National Park Service and local crowdfunding, are in place to keep the area’s history alive.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sen. McLeod to attend voter rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod, Democratic candidate for governor, will be in the Lowcountry on Thursday. Sen. McLeod will be a featured speaker during a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally at the International Longshoremen’s Association House of Labor. That event is open to the public and will take place Thursday at 5:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The TopGolf in North Charleston is expected to open at the end of this year, but there’s another development right next to it that could bring hundreds of jobs to the Lowcountry. Crews could be seen on Friday clearing around 30 acres of land...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Charleston late Monday night. The injuries consist of nine adults and a 17-year-old girl, according to the Charleston Police Department. Tecklenburg said four of the victims remain in the hospital in critical condition.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton shooters can now practice at public ranges

All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

10 hurt in shooting at Memorial Day party in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ten people were injured, and three law enforcement officials were hurt when gunfire erupted at a Memorial Day gathering in Charleston, South Carolina, according to police. Police said gunfire erupted late Monday night when an officer was responding to a noise complaint about a loud party...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – June has arrived! The new month brings a fresh wave of events happening across the Lowcountry. Check out this list of happenings to try out this weekend: 2nd Annual Park Circle Pride It’s Pride Month!…and Park Circle is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community through this Sunday. Featured events include drag brunches, queer […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster to meet with coastal emergency management leaders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, Governor Henry McMaster will meet with emergency management leaders on Friday along the South Carolina coast. Gov. McMaster will visit emergency operation centers in Charleston, Horry, and Beaufort counties to discuss preparations for the season, which forecasters expect to be busier than normal. The governor […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - June 27th 2022

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager's lien of the goods hereinafter described and stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below. Life Storage, 1471 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 884-8001 D149 - Jenny Keenan - Hsld gds/ Furn, Of Furn/Mach/Equip, Lndscpng/Cnstrctn equip. E006 - Matt Balassone - Hsld gds/ Furn, Off Furn/ Mach/ Equip. J004 - Lester Coleman Clothing. Life Storage, 422 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. (843) 875-1127 F11A - Gina Hults - Hsld gds/Furn, xmas. H6 - Laquine Trappier - Hsld gds/Furn. D23B - Amber Cordeiro - Hsld gds/Furn. D13 - Theresa Lightner - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1540 Meeting Street Road, Charleston, SC 29405. (843) 805-7773 2098 - Phylis Cummings - TV/Stereo Equip, Bags, Bins. 2123 - Rochelle Bennett - Clothes. 3075 - Lakenya Grant - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1514 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 388-3326 2139 - Sean Craig - Hsld gds/Furn. 2173 - Annette Lee - Hsld gds/Furn, Boxes. F17 - Christopher Saunders - Off Furn/Mach/Equip. Life Storage, 1426 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 936-6407 1063 - Lynette Scott - Hsld gds/Furn. 3177 - Sarah Coulter - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 2130 North Main St, Summerville, SC 29486. (843) 800-8357 E5106 - Randy Seton - Hsld gds/Furn. E5072 - Carrie Craven - Hsld gds/Furn. D4005 - Buddy Bell - Tools/Applnces. E5096 - Charinaka Clark - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. D4029 - Crystal Jones - Hsld gds/Furn. B2118 - Daydra Cobin - Hsld gds/Furn. D4077 - Derrick Reese - small trailer. B2029 - Donna Jill Kelly - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. B2042 - Barbara Bootle - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. A1060 - Kimberly Moore - Hsld gds/Furn. E5109 - Kylin Johnson - Hsld gds/Furn. A1019 - Joseph Riffle - Hsld gds/Furn. E5034 - Linda Mitchell - Hsld gds/Furn, Tools/Applnces. A1068 - Rodney Roberts - Hsld gds/Furn. B2107 - Michael Marshall - Hsld gds/Furn. And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at, www.storage treasures.com, which will end on Monday, June 27th 2022 at 10.00am. AD# 2005066.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

