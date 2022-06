LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lack of fresh produce has been an issue in several Kentuckiana neighborhoods, but a new partnership will soon change that. On Thursday, the first of several bi-weekly fresh produce pop-up markets was held at the Dare to Care Community Kitchen at 1200 S. 28th St. in west Louisville. The site will become one of eight New Roots Fresh Stop Markets offering fresh vegetables and fruit to food insecure neighborhoods across Kentucky and southern Indiana, according to a news release.

