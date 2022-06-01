ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin, TX

How you can help Tawny the Rock Chick’s family after a fire destroyed their home

By Gwen
 3 days ago
Being from a small town, I know how a community can come together to help out one of their own. I am proud to say that I am from a small town. Growing up in a small town, you get to experience things that you would never get to in a...

ABC Big 2 News

Local BBQ trailer to expand to full restaurant

A local food trailer is putting Odessa on the map. Brantley Creek BBQ has been around for two-and-a-half years and keeps growing in popularity. “It’s a salt and pepper kind of thing,” says owner Brandon McPherson. “Oak and a little mesquite. We put our own twist to it.” The trailer sits off of North Tanglewood […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring Police Department investigating theft

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these individuals? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers need your help finding three people who police say were caught on camera stealing. On May 30th around 7:12 pm, Big Spring Police responded to a call regarding a theft at Wal-Mart located in the 200 block of W. […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland community mourning loss of young motorcycle rider

One Midland community is mourning after a young man was killed in a crash. Montezuma Sheriff Deputies said last Wednesday, May 25th, 20-year-old Travis Beeson was riding his motorcycle in Cortez, Colorado when he was hit by a car. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries two days later. Beeson […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

When Severe Weather Causes Floods In West Texas–You Go Boating!

A scene from my patio looking toward the back fence... The Baseball/Soccer field behind the house has flooded with all of the heavy rainfall we've sustained here in Midland over the past few days and there is more in the forecast for tonight. And while I enjoy the fact that I can save some money and turn the sprinkler system off for a few days-it does slightly worry me that if this keeps up at this pace-these kids will be floating into my backyard before I know it. In the meantime-it's fun to watch them blowing up the inflatable boat, getting out the oars, and going for a boat ride while the water is high enough to carry them around as if it were a man-made lake meant to be there. What makes it the most fun is that since we really have NO water in West Texas to speak of (at least non that I'm aware of in the immediate Midland-Odessa area where you can go boating or fishing)--it's nice to see them take advantage of this opportunity before it recedes and goes away.
MIDLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS: 3 Seminole residents injured in fatal Midland Co. crash Friday

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and three others were injured in two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Midland, according to the Texas DPS. The crash occurred just before 4:50 p.m. at State Highway 158 and the Tom Craddick Highway about 6 miles west of Midland. DPS said...
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Brantley Creek Barbecue In Odessa Announces New Restaurant Location

When it comes to barbecue, Texans don't play. Many weekends during the summer, specifically this past Memorial Day weekend, it is not unusual for dad to fire up the grill. It is a big deal to get invited to someone's home who can really slay on the grill, on the weekend of a cookout. Family, friends and neighborhood cookouts are cool but these days let me tell you where I've been getting some bomb barbecue from.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged with assaulting girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her girlfriend. Rebecca Warrington, 39, has been charged with Assault.  According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment in the 6900 block of Cross B Road to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Make It A Banner Day Midland Odessa!

Some animals enter the Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals in Midland and are adopted within a week, some take a month or two, but there are those that stay for years or even the rest of their lives! Banner, now 9 years and 7 months old, entered the Sanctuary 7 years and 1 month ago! He was only 2 years and six months old. He was then and is now very playful, can sit on command, and is a real ladies' man, but has been passed over time and time again. Since being in a shelter environment, Banner has become very protective of his yard. He needs to meet a prospective adopter on a leash before being comfortable with them in his yard. Once that meet and greet has been done, Banner just wants love and attention! His favorite part of the day is when staff comes into his yard to clean or feed and he receives a good ear scratch or cuddle. Banner isn't comfortable around small kids but teenagers would be ok.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Goldsmith – 6-1-22

A severe thunderstorm has been located near Goldsmith, tracking to the Southeast at 20 MPH. This storm is currently producing large, Two-Inch hail and damaging winds up to 70 MPH. Please seek shelter immediately from this powerful storm. Hail damage to vehicles, roofing, and windows is expected with this storm, as well as injury to people and animals outdoors.
GOLDSMITH, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspects in home invasion arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested late last month in connection with a home invasion and burglary that left one Odessa man handcuffed to a bed for hours. Russell Vanover, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, Failure to Identify,  Parole Violation, and Possession. Jose Yanez, 36, has […]
ODESSA, TX
KWTX

American Alligator spotted in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline Mobile Home and RV Park regarding an American Alligator being on the property. The complainant found the alligator under his car. Deputy Rodriguez responded and the Alligator was safely...
San Angelo LIVE!

Popular SteakHouse Coming to San Angelo Soon

SAN ANGELO, TX — An extremely popular steakhouse restaurant is making plans to open in San Angelo soon.  According to the City of San Angelo Building Permits Department, a building permit to construct a $2 million LongHorn Steakhouse has been submitted. The building is permitted in the 3900 block of West Loop 306 inside the Sunset Mall parking lot. San Angelo LIVE! reached out to the mall but they could not comment on the issue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
