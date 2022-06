Instagram made us become more visual consumers of food content. Color particularly seduces us to try foods or beverages we haven’t experienced before. Matcha is a perfect example. It’s the green tea powder made for highly-ritualized Japanese tea ceremonies that go back 1000 years. But now, images of the vivid green color encourages us to try matcha as snacks, lattes, boba drinks, and in baked goods like French macarons, cookies, or sifted over cakes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO