ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Now On Netflix: Norm Macdonald Recorded Secret Video Shortly Before His Death

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2Gsh_0fxVp0nM00

Norm Macdonald died back in September 2021, decades after he left Saturday Night Live but after a career in comedy that he kept going even as he was confronted with cancer. A year later, however, there is still one more new performance of his left to watch: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, available on Netflix.

Macdonald had been diagnosed with acute leukemia almost a decade before he died at the age of 61. He kept this diagnosis private, telling only select family members and friends. All the while, he kept working. These prolonged efforts resulted in a secret stand-up program Macdonald shot in one take meant specifically to be shared after he passed.

Netflix streams a surprise program by Norm Macdonald

On May 30, Netflix started hosting Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, a roughly one-hour stand-up comedy program composed by the deadpan Weekend Update icon. As USA Today notes, it has the trappings of almost any other project tackled during quarantine, with cats interrupting news anchors or virtual learning. But this just gives Macdonald an opportunity to flex his improvisation muscles.

Some jokes breach into the uncomfortable, with plenty of outdated language, and the differences between an official stage and a homemade rig can be distractingly evident at times. But when it succeeds, Macdonald’s producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra says, “He did it for the stand-up. I just hope people appreciate that he did this.” But just how exactly did this footage come to exist and why? It’s all rooted in what Macdonald knew and what his fans did not know.

Macdonald filmed this in case of his untimely passing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snHk9_0fxVp0nM00
Macdonald kept his diagnosis secret for many years even as he continued to work / (c)MCA/courtesy Everett Collection

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special opens on Netflix with an explanation. It states, “In the summer of 2020, he was scheduled to undergo a procedure,” adding, “and as he put it, ‘didn’t want to leave anything on the table in case things went south.'” Hoekstra further explains, “It was his intention to have a special to share if something happened.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtsQS_0fxVp0nM00
Netflix is now streaming the last known program by Norm Macdonald / ph: Eddy Chen / ©Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Macdonald had these doubts while he was hospitalized in the summer of 2020. “His test results were not good, so during the heart of COVID-19 pandemic and literally the night before going in for a procedure, he wanted to get this on tape just in case — as he put it — things went south,” says Hoekstra. It took one take to film the program. It was also set to accompany statements from other comedians such as Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, and David Letterman discussing Macdonald’s legacy on comedy.

Have you seen the surprise stand-up routine yet?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEUmV_0fxVp0nM00
Macdonald wanted a final show in case his surgery went badly / Twitter screenshot

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’: Will Smith Tells David Letterman About Childhood “Pain” & More In Episode Taped Prior To Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Netflix yesterday unveiled an episode of its talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction taped prior to the 2022 Oscars, which saw disgraced actor Will Smith sit down with former late-night host David Letterman to discuss his 2021 memoir Will, his Oscar-winning King Richard role, “pain” stemming from his childhood and more. The interview saw Smith reference the first line from his memoir by admitting that he’s always thought of himself as “a coward,” given a traumatic experience at age nine. It was at this point in his life that he watched his mother...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
David Letterman
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Adam Sandler
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise's Changing Face Over The Years Sparks Plastic Surgery Buzz: See Photos Of His Transformation

When it comes to plastic surgery in Hollywood, most of us immediately think of stars like the Kardashians or the women part of the Real Housewives franchise — but plenty of famous men have had their appearance altered over the years as well.One of the most notable is Tom Cruise, whose face seems to change every now and then, though, according to The Sun, he told Playboy magazine in 2012 that he hasn't ever gone under the knife and "never would."That being said, a photo is worth a thousand words, so check out the actor's transformation below!1986The heartthrob sent pulses...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Usa Today
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Recalls How Parents Got Him, Brother Clint Into Acting

Actors Ron and Clint Howard have been around in the world of show business since their work on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Yes, you remember Ron Howard playing Opie Taylor but Clint was on there, too. A young Clint Howard played Little Leon who would sometimes visit Andy and offer him a bite of his sandwich. It was quite cute and fitting for a little boy as an actor.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Didn’t Ask Original Stars Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan to Return: Here’s Why

Tom Cruise’s brand new “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” premieres only in theaters on May 27th. Ahead of the film drop, we can’t wait to see what more the Hollywood icon brought to the 1980s narrative. Even more exciting, Tom Cruise welcomed back one of the film’s original cast members, Val Kilmer. Kilmer will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s former rival, “Iceman.” However, interestingly, Tom Cruise did not ask his onscreen partner, Kelly McGillis, back to reprise her “Top Gun” role as Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages To Katie, Nicole, & Mimi

Tom Cruise has been a popular actor for decades. He’s appeared in classics like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire, but he’s also been a part of the massively popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. While he got famous through his many movie appearances, Tom’s personal life has long been a public interest, from his relationships to his family. Throughout his life, the 59-year-old actor has been married to three different women. Find out more about who his exes are and what his relationships with them were like!
RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Jada Pinkett Smith Broke Her Silence on the Oscars Slap

Nearly three months after the slap heard round the world, Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to address the controversy involving her husband, Will Smith, and the comedian who made light of her struggle with alopecia, Chris Rock. Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, aired an episode on Wednesday,...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
7K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy