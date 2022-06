Road closure expected to be completed by 8pm, Saturday, June 4. All work on the water main break on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is expected to be completed by 8 pm, Saturday, June 4. If any customers have questions or concerns, call the 336-373-2033. Once water is restored, please run your cold-water tub or outdoor faucet to remove any air or discoloration from your service line.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO