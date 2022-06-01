ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Kasatkina wins all-Russian battle to reach maiden Grand Slam semi-final

By Karolos Grohmann
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nk7v4_0fxVk2Ev00

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Daria Kasatkina beat fellow Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 7-6(5) at the French Open on Wednesday to reach her first ever Grand Slam semi-final.

Kudermetova, playing in front of a scarce crowd, peppered the vast Philippe Chatrier stands with the ball and ultimately paid the price for a scrappy performance with 50 unforced errors - double that of Kasatkina.

"You could see that the match was a really nervous one and tight, especially the tie break," said Kasatkina, who missed four consecutive match points before finally sealing the win.

"It' s a very important win for me and I am happy to be in the semis for the first time. I tried to forget about the games I had lost. It is so mental but am happy that I was able to keep it."

Kasatkina, the world number 20, will next play either top seed Iga Swiatek, who has dropped just one set en route to the last eight, or American 11th seed Jessica Pegula. Kasatkina has not yet dropped a set in the tournament.

In a bruising battle of the baseliners, the two 25-year-olds traded early breaks, and Kasatkina earned two more break points at 3-3.

She was denied before making amends with a sizzling crosscourt forehand two games later to go 5-4 up and serve out the set on her second set point when Kudermetova fired a wild forehand wide.

The pair again exchanged breaks in the opening two games of the second set, but Kudermetova struggled with her serve throughout and Kasatkina broke her again following a disputed line call to go 2-1 up.

She held serve until Kudermetova levelled with yet another break to 4-4. Kudermetova then powered to a 6-5 lead after Kasatkina squandered several break points.

Despite having the advantage for the first time in the match, Kudermetova had to take a medical break to treat a foot injury and lost the next game as well as the tie-break after falling 6-1 behind.

Both players were competing as neutral athletes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. They will not be competing at Wimbledon later this month, however, after the tournament banned all Russian and Belarusian players from participating

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nadal in French Open final after Zverev retires with ankle injury

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - It was not the ending anyone expected following a three-hour contest that produced plenty of high drama as Rafael Nadal reached the French Open final for an incredible 14th time on Friday -- albeit after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire hurt with an ankle injury while trailing 7-6(8) 6-6. A semi-final between a Spaniard who has won the claycourt major a record 13-times and a red-hot German playing perhaps the best tennis in his career lived up to expectation for three hours and 13 minutes.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: the SHOCKING PIC of Alexander Zverev's injury

What happened to Alexander Zverev was an episode that happens very rarely in a semi-final of a Grand Slam, one of the four prestigious events of the season. The desire to arrive at the final act of the Parisian tournament, beat a great champion like Rafael Nadal and chase the dream most often sought for a few years: all this vanished in an instant due to a very bad crash in a crucial phase of the match , which would then have led the two to play the outcome of the second set at the tie-break.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Chatrier
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff joins Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova with insane French Open feat

18-year-old Coco Gauff has stunned the tennis world, advancing to the French Open final after her defeat of Martina Trevisan in straight sets on Thursday. With the win, Gauff not only announced her presence to the WTA as a legitimate contender, but she also joined the likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in select history by reaching the final at Roland Garros, per ESPN.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#First Match#Paris#Maiden#Russian#American
SPORTbible

Camila Giorgi's Father Caught Vaping In The Stands During French Open

The dad of Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi has been caught attempting to have a sneaky vape during his daughter’s fourth-round clash in the French Open. Camila was up against Daria Kasatkina for a place in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros when the camera panned to her father and coach Sergio Giorgi in the stands.
TENNIS
rolling out

Coco Gauff makes 1st Grand Slam tennis semifinal

Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff continues to be one of the sport’s most charismatic players since storming into the game at age 15 at the 2018 Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament. Gauff electrified audiences once more after dispatching fellow American Sloane Stephens, 7-5, 6-2, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal delivers further retirement warning after beating Novak Djokovic at French Open

Rafael Nadal described his win over Novak Djokovic at the French Open as ’emotional’ but warned he still fears this year will be his last at the tournament. Nadal, who is chasing a 14th title at Roland Garros, faced Djokovic for the 59th time on Tuesday and managed to dominate the key moments before claiming a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 win in just over four hours.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Neutral Swiss spell out rules for re-export of arms

June 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland reiterated on Friday it would not as a neutral country allow the re-export of Swiss arms to conflict zones but this did not cover some Swiss-manufactured parts that other countries may use to make weapons. Pressure has mounted on Switzerland to take a more active...
POLITICS
NBC Sports

2022 French Open TV, live stream schedule

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and Tennis Channel through championships points at Roland Garros in Paris. NBC and Peacock air live coverage of women’s and men’s singles semifinals and finals starting Thursday with 18-year-old American Coco Gauff taking on Italian Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday’s final.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

462K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy