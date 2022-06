BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-related hospitalizations are high across Maryland, a key metric that health experts use to determine the state of the coronavirus pandemic. “We haven’t seen the huge spikes that we saw earlier in the pandemic but we’re still seeing a very troubling increase,” Loyola University Associate Professor of Biology Christopher Thompson said. The Maryland Department of Health reports new COVID-19 statistics on business days after 10 a.m. but with Memorial Day on Monday, the metrics for the weekend and the holiday were not released until Tuesday. On Friday, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 went down by 36. This brought...

