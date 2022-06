TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are ready to pounce on new college graduates now navigating life after school. The Better Business Bureau says con artists know they can take advantage of new grads' inexperience. Scammers can do this in several ways like luring in people with bogus rental listings, offering them fake jobs, and even threatening new grads with lies that their tuition hasn't been paid and their degrees will be revoked.

