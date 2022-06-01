PhilHarmonia and Nashirah present Singing from the Heart: A Benefit Concert for the Children of Ukraine
PhilHarmonia, described by artistic director Mitos Andaya Hart as “your friendly neighborhood chamber choir”, and Nashirah, the Jewish Chorale of Greater Philadelphia, will present Singing from the Heart: A Benefit Concert for the Children of Ukraine at Congregation Rodeph Shalom. The concert benefits Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine,...www.broadstreetreview.com
Comments / 0