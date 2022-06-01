ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

PhilHarmonia and Nashirah present Singing from the Heart: A Benefit Concert for the Children of Ukraine

Cover picture for the articlePhilHarmonia, described by artistic director Mitos Andaya Hart as “your friendly neighborhood chamber choir”, and Nashirah, the Jewish Chorale of Greater Philadelphia, will present Singing from the Heart: A Benefit Concert for the Children of Ukraine at Congregation Rodeph Shalom. The concert benefits Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine,...

Opera for Peace to Close First Iteration of its Academy with Emerging Artist Concert

Opera for Peace Academy, in collaboration with the European Investment Bank, LUISS University, the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, l’Accademia Internazionale di Musica e Arte, and Opera Europa, will close out its inaugural installment by presenting a concert of opera’s greatest arias and ensembles at the Istituto Pontificio in Piazza S. Agostino in Rome, on June 5, 2022.
THEATER & DANCE

