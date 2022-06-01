PhilHarmonia and Nashirah present Singing from the Heart: A Benefit Concert for the Children of Ukraine

Opera for Peace Academy, in collaboration with the European Investment Bank, LUISS University, the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, l’Accademia Internazionale di Musica e Arte, and Opera Europa, will close out its inaugural installment by presenting a concert of opera’s greatest arias and ensembles at the Istituto Pontificio in Piazza S. Agostino in Rome, on June 5, 2022.

