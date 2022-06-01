The Weekly Roundup, June 1-8

Tanger Outlets National Harbor is abuzz with excitement for another of urban beekeeping. As part of Tanger's broader sustainability focus, the center’s collaboration with Alvéole, a social beekeeping company, involves continued care for National Harbor’s honeybee hive. This habitat provides hives and homes for the country’s declining bee population, while offering the community an opportunity to play a role in the initiative through special events and activations at the center. The Alvéole beehives mark just one facet of Tanger Outlets’ commitment to environmental responsibility, with additional ongoing projects such as tree planting programs, electric vehicle charging stations, LEED projects and solar panels installed at its centers.

