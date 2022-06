Raise a glass to the new brews, new tasting rooms and new projects entering the Door County beer scene. Ahnapee Brewery will host a June 4 grand opening at its new Algoma digs after relocating from the original location on Navarino Street to a new garage taproom on Clark Street that overlooks Legion Park and Lake Michigan. It will be open year-round, seven days a week, so have a seat at the dog-friendly patio to enjoy one of the brewery’s latest small-batch brews or a staple such as Little Soldier, Cherry Mechanic or Two Stall. Find more details and a full beer menu at ahnapeebrewery.com.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO