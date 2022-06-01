ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Montana schools chief fined $100 in school bus passing case

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4zUh_0fxVWD9D00
Montana Schools Chief Bus Violation FILE - Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen speaks at a rally opposing mask requirements in schools in front of the state capitol in Helena, Mont., on Oct. 1, 2021. Arntzen was cited on May 26, for illegally passing a school bus in a residential subdivision. She entered a no contest plea to the charge on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 was fined $100 and can have the citation removed from her driving record if she does not have any other driving violations for 60 days. Arntzen has said she does not recall the May 19 incident. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels, File) (Iris Samuels)

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Montana's top schools official was fined $100 after she pleaded no contest to a citation alleging she illegally passed a stopped school bus while children were boarding.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen on Wednesday entered the plea meaning that she did not not admit guilt but was not contesting the charge, according to Helena Municipal Court records.

Arntzen was cited last week for illegally passing the bus in a residential subdivision on the morning of May 19.

She said she does not recall the incident, but the East Helena Public Schools bus driver recognized her and wrote down the license plate of the pickup truck that passed the bus, according to police reports. The school district also gave Helena police two photos from the school bus video camera showing the incident.

Helena Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson suspended $400 of the $500 fine and ordered that Arntzen could have the citation removed from her driving record if she has no traffic violations over the next two months, court documents said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsie Arntzen
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

After groundbreaking slave reparations report, what next?

Reparations experts and advocates largely welcomed a move by California to publicly document its role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans but wondered if the slew of recommendations in its report released this week will result in measurable change. Justin Hansford, a longtime reparations advocate and law professor at Howard...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Bus Driver#Ap#Helena Municipal Court#The Associated Press
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Slave reparations advocates hail historic California report

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The slavery reparations movement hit a watershed moment Wednesday with the release of an exhaustive report detailing California’s role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans, a major step toward educating the public and setting the stage for an official government apology and case for financial restitution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Activists say cyber agency weakens voting tech advisory

ATLANTA — (AP) — The nation's leading cybersecurity agency released a final version Friday of an advisory it previously sent state officials on voting machine vulnerabilities in Georgia and other states that voting integrity activists say weakens a security recommendation on using barcodes to tally votes. The advisory...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
106K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy