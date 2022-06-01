Pennsylvania man who sought treatment for jaw pain fatally struck chiropractor in the jaw
A Pennsylvania patient, who had been seeking treatment for jaw pain, was found guilty of criminal homicide and other charges on Friday for murdering a chiropractor in November 2020. Joseph O’Boyle, 23, will learn his fate in the coming months for criminal homicide, criminal trespassing, and possession of an...
(From The Smoking Gun) JUNE 2–A burglar broke into a Pennsylvania residence and only stole a bag of pierogies valued at $10, according to police. The suspect, cops say, last month burglarized the apartment of Tyler Whyte, 26, who lives in Trout Run, a village 15 miles from Williamsport. The thief made off with a five-pound bag of Mrs. T’s brand pierogies, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. Investigators valued the pilfered pierogies at $10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a shooting incident. Authorities state that on May 31, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, 3rd District officers responded to a radio call of multiple people...
PITTSTON — City police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested a woman they allege sold methamphetamine while caring for three children from a residence that was later deemed unfit for habitation. Christina May Crawn, 41, of 148 Panama St., Pittston, was arraigned Friday by District Judge Thomas...
TRENTON – Six correctional police officers, including a sergeant, face criminal charges for an incident over two years ago in which force was unjustifiably used against an inmate at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Chesterfield Township. Sgt. Michael Emmert faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection...
WEST CHESTER, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts by the West Chester Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, West Chester Police were dispatched to the report of a retail theft that had just occurred at a business located in the 50 Block of E. Gay St. While on scene investigating the first retail theft, Police were dispatched to another retail theft that had just occurred at a business in the 700 Block of Miles RD. Through their investigation, officers determined that the same perpetrators were involved in both thefts. The vehicle they were operating was observed leaving town and a traffic stop was conducted. A white male, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Sweeney of Philadelphia, was taken into custody.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple was arrested after state police said they went on a crime spree in Pennsylvania and Maryland while driving a stolen truck. On March 20, state police in Somerset went to Big Dog Diesel in Somerset Township for a report of a theft of gasoline, license plates and damage […]
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
— Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania pet store is asking for the safe return of two ferrets it says were stolen by a woman from a glass enclosure. The apparent theft happened Thursday afternoon at Pets Plus in Quakertown. Surveillance footage shared by the store shows the woman making sure the...
BRISTOL TWP, PA — A wanted man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant by the Bristol Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 13, 2022, the Bucks County Magisterial District Court 07-01-03 issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Ryan Pekarski in connection to a Person Not to Possess a Firearm charge. On Tuesday, May 31, Pekarski was arrested by the Bristol Township Police Department.
ERIE, Pa. (JET24) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper was injured and a woman is facing a list of charges after a high-speed chase in Erie. The chase began around 10:30 a.m. in North East before the suspect crashed her vehicle in the City of Erie. According to a report released by State Police, North East […]
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting the mother of his child and her pregnant friend. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, on May 29 at 9:21 p.m., Coatesville Police Department officers responded to a domestic call on the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Street involving the suspect, Mamadou Kallie, and one of the victims, 20-year-old Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, as they were visiting friends. Police encountered Rodriguez-Diaz in her Toyota Corolla, and she reportedly had their 22-month-old child in the backseat. She told police "everything was fine," though Kallie "became agitated when police questioned the victim."
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton man has been sentenced after nearly hitting a cop on an ATV last year. Tarik McNish of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 months, and at most 54 months, in prison for illegally driving an ATV in downtown Scranton. Police arrested McNish in October of 2021 […]
A former Philadelphia police officer who was shot at and suffered injuries while responding to a call is now speaking out for a “disrespectful” plea bargain that he claims is on the table for his alleged shooter.
MIDDLEBURG – A Middleburg woman has been convicted of stealing from an elderly relative, so said Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch. He tells us the conviction of 56-year-old Debbie Beachel happened about a week ago, he says she stole more than $30,000. Piecuch said Beachel used her Power...
A corrections lieutenant was found dead in the woods in central Pennsylvania hours after her suspected killer was shot dead by police in Virginia, authorities say.Pennsylvania state police were sent, for an undisclosed reason, to the home of Kyline C. Avey in the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road, Lu…
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that 17-year-old Lila Rose Ramirez Gabr has been missing since May 28th, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM from the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. Authorities state that she may have boarded a Septa Bus at that time and location. She was...
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a sextortion scam in Penn Township. Police responded for an online scam where a man reported meeting who he thought was a woman on the dating app Hinge. The man said he was asked to send photos of himself to the woman and responded with “regular” photos of himself.
WILKES-BARRE — Several times during the sentencing hearing for Nicole Hagenbach, the proceeding was stopped to refocus on her being punished for delivering prescription pills instead of the overdose death of a state corrections officer. Hagenbach, 34, of East Noble Street, Nanticoke, admitted to possessing contraband and controlled substances...
