Georgia deputy, 81, arrested for raping woman in her home while on duty

On Tuesday May 24, 2022, Thomas Garrison, a 74-year-old man from Whitfield County was convicted by a Walker County jury of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The evidence presented at trial showed that on April 5, 2021 Thomas Garrison was located at 327 Joe Robertson Road in Walker County by Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force. After K-9 Carlos, (now retired) and his handler, Sergeant Nick Terry detected narcotics inside Thomas Garrison’s F-250 Ford truck, Agents secured the truck to request a search warrant. Once the search warrant was in hand, Agent Allen Ellenburg searched the truck and recovered 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine from the driver’s door storage area. Agent Ellenburg discovered an additional 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine in the truck’s back seat on the driver’s side. The jury heard evidence from Agent Robert Tate that Thomas Garrison admitted to possessing the methamphetamine at the scene and the Defendant took law enforcement to a safe in Whitfield County where he had stored $ 21,000 in profits from selling methamphetamine. Agents Ellenburg, Tate, and Terry all testified that this was the most methamphetamine they have ever seized at one time.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO