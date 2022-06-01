ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, GA

Georgia deputy, 81, arrested for raping woman in her home while on duty

Cover picture for the articleAn 81-year-old Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been apprehended for raping a woman inside her home while on duty, authorities said on Wednesday. Walker County Deputy Jerry Glover was taken into custody on Tuesday on charges of rape, violation of oath of office and...

WALKER CO. – A former Walker County Deputy was arrested by the GBI after an investigation into a reported rape of a woman while on duty. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the GBI arrested Walker County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jerry Glover, age 81, of Rock Spring, GA, for Rape, Violation of Oath of Office, and False Imprisonment.
