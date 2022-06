Tuesday afternoon, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to a “C” Section residence in Palm Coast about a stolen vehicle. The Sheriff’s 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a call from a Cooper Lane resident stating his car was stolen. The 81-year-old victim reported his vehicle was in his driveway at 11 a.m. and shortly after, two black males rang his doorbell asking for “Matanzas school donations.” Around 11:30 a.m., the victim noticed his vehicle was gone. The victim had left his keys in the car.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO