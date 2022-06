MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Madison County officials say a broadband project meant to serve over 1,000 households that are unserved/underserved begins this week. The county had a meeting with Empire Access who will provide services to residents. The total cost of the project is $16,013,254. The County was awarded a $10.1 million federal grant in July of 2021 that will help pay for it. The county will match $3.3 million, and Empire Access will contribute $2.3 million. Madison County Administrator, Mark Scimone, said he realized faster internet service was needed after hearing from residents.

