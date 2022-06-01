Here's how you can see Nebraska football's recruiting efforts up close during busy June

The month of June is a massive one for the Nebraska football team's recruiting efforts, and Husker fans will be able to see many of those targets up close.

Memorial Stadium will be open to fans for four camps this month, beginning with Friday's Friday Night Lights camp.

All four camps are free for fans to attend.

The other camps are the 7-on-7 Camp (Sunday), the second Friday Night Lights camp (June 17) and the Adidas Pipeline OL/DL Camp (June 18).

Both Friday Night Lights camps will run from about 6-8 p.m., with Memorial Stadium opening at 5 p.m. Fans can enter through Gate 3 and sit in West Stadium, in sections 21-31.

West Stadium will be the only place fans are allowed to sit for all four camps. The concourse will not be accessible during the camps.

The 7-on-7 camp will begin at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, with gates opening at 9 a.m. The Adidas Pipeline camp will run from about 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

ADA seating will be available on the west apron of Memorial Stadium, and restrooms will be available in the northwest and southwest corners, as well as South Stadium.

Fans may bring limited food and non-alcoholic beverages. Coolers are not allowed.

Parking will be available in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage, Champions Club, North Stadium, 14th and Avery Streets surface lot, 14th and Avery parking garage. Parking in all of those lots will be $5 per vehicle.

Fans will not be allowed on the field before, during or after the camps, and may not interact with campers during the events.