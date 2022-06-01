Rhyne Howard named WNBA Rookie of the Month

A pair of incoming Oregon Duck stars have made it to the big stage, getting named to the USA Basketball Junior National Teams. 5-star Oregon commits Grace VanSlooten was named to the 2022 USA Women’s U18 national team. VanSlooten is a 6-foot-3 forward who is ranked by ESPN as the No. 13 player in the 2022 class and No. 4 F in her class as well. The other Duck to be named to the Men’s U18 National Team is 5-star C Kel’el Ware, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 player in the 2022 class, and No. 3 center. The 2022 FIBA Americas U18 Championship tips off June 6 in Tijuana, Mexico. Introducing the 2022 USA Women's U18 National Team! 🙌 🇺🇸 #USABWU18 pic.twitter.com/nggMeAEned — USABJNT (@usabjnt) June 4, 2022 Officially official 👏 The 2022 USA Men's U18 National Team! 🇺🇸 #USABMU18 pic.twitter.com/Uyg02ofnGx — USABJNT (@usabjnt) June 3, 2022 List Where all Pac-12 quarterbacks situations rank according to ESPN's QB tiers

BASKETBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO