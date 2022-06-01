ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker football's June camps open to the public

By Lincoln Journal Star
The Avery Journal-Times
 2 days ago

The month of June is a massive one for Nebraska football's recruiting efforts, and Husker fans will be able to see many of those targets up close.

Memorial Stadium will be open to fans for four camps this month, beginning with this Friday's Friday Night Lights camp.

All four camps are free for fans to attend.

The other camps include the 7-on-7 Camp (Sunday), the second Friday Night Lights camp (June 17), and the Adidas Pipeline OL/DL Camp (June 18).

Both Friday Night Lights camps will run from about 6-8 p.m., with Gate 3 of Memorial Stadium opening at 5 p.m. Fans can enter through Gate 3 and sit in West Stadium, in sections 21-31.

West Stadium will be the only place fans are allowed to sit for all four camps. The concourse will not be accessible during the camps.

The 7-on-7 camp will begin at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, with gates opening at 9 a.m. The Adidas Pipeline camp will run from about 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

ADA seating will be available on the West apron of Memorial Stadium, and restrooms will be available in the northwest and southwest corners, as well as South Stadium.

Fans may bring limited food and non-alcoholic beverages to the event. Coolers are not allowed.

Parking will be available in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage, Champions Club, North Stadium, 14th and Avery Surface Lot, 14th and Avery Parking Garage. Parking in all of those lots will be $5 per vehicle.

Fans will not be allowed on the field before, during, or after the event, and may not interact with campers during the event.

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
