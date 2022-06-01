ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

By Ryan Krull
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA church accused of being a cult is the new owner of the crumbling Wildwood mansion previously owned by rap superstar Nelly. According to St. Louis County property records, the St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church bought the 10,000 square foot, Tuscan-style pad near Hidden Valley last year. It is...

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 23

citizenzero
1d ago

He says, she says, they say.. whole lotta hearsay and speculation going on here. When someone buys something, it belongs to them. People need to keep their noses in their own business.

Reply(1)
4
Lisa Weiss
2d ago

Aww that's such a shame... It looks like it's been abandoned. It looks dead. I would love to landscape this! Just needs someone who loves it. I would.🤗

Reply(1)
2
floopy c
2d ago

not much different than most any other church, money, power, corruption and rumors

Reply
7
Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Ellisville's Clancy's Irish Pub is a Classic Watering Hole

Olivia Clancy can think of one reason that Clancy's Irish Pub (40 Old State Road, 636-391-6154) has lasted four decades. "We are so stubborn," the co-owner says with a laugh. "The Clancys are the most stubborn people you'll ever meet in your life. They're too stubborn to give up." Throughout...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly’s 'Cementland' Site Sold

It seems as though the Cementland dream is officially dead, as the land has now been sold. Cementland was an unfinished project of the late Bob Cassilly, founder of the City Museum (750 North 16th Street, CityMuseum.org). The artist bought the 55-acre site along the Mississippi River in the early 2000s and set out to turn it into a magical spot in the way that only Cassilly could deliver.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Arch's Elevator Gets Stuck For Hours, Visitors Rescued

People were stuck in the St. Louis Arch's tram, a small capsule that takes people to the top of the arch. Fox 2 News is reporting that a tram was stuck in the north leg of the Arch for at least two hours. Electricity and lights were on inside the tram, but it couldn't move. The tram was fixed around 2 p.m., according to the report, and the St. Louis Fire Department personnel were on the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Wildwood, MO
Business
Saint Louis County, MO
Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Saint Louis County, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Society
Chesterfield, MO
Business
City
Wildwood, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
Saint Louis, MO
Wildwood, MO
Real Estate
County
Saint Louis County, MO
City
Chesterfield, MO
Chesterfield, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Saint Louis County, MO
Real Estate
Local
Saint Louis, MO Real Estate
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Chesterfield, MO
Real Estate
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Truck terminal approved for O'Fallon

Greg Sutton of TransLand Trucking Company had applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a truck terminal on property located on the east side of East Terra Lane, where it intersects with Commerce Drive. The 4.47-acre site currently is vacant and zoned I-1/Light Industrial District. At the May...
O'FALLON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Nelly
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Man from Texas sentenced to 3 years in Missouri prison for stealing $230,000 from bank ATMs

A man was sentenced in federal court for stealing more than $230,000 from bank ATMs in Kansas City, Mo., and Allen Park, Michigan. Deandre J. Gilliam, 20, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to three years and one month in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Gilliam to pay $218,835 in restitution to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macy#Fbi#Alleged Cult#Tuscan#Zillow#Realtor Com#Creative Design And Build
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after a day of public appearances. Yesterday afternoon, Mayor Jones found out that she had been exposed to COVID-19, cancelled all of her evening appearances and took a COVID test. She tested positive on an antigen test and a subsequent PCR test, according to a statement. Mayor Jones is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated and boosted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Cheeses sold in Missouri and other states recalled

KANSAS (KSNT) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA. Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:. Cottonwood River Cheddar. D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NBC Chicago

How to Find Out If You're Part of The $650 Million Illinois Facebook Settlement

1.4 million people in Illinois stand to receive a check in the mail from Facebook as part of a seven-year, $650 million Class Action Lawsuit against the company. In the suit, Class Members allege the company broke the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and storing biometric data -- also known as physical characteristics -- of users without their consent, through things like facial recognition technology.
ILLINOIS STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Lavender Country Is the Closer, Arguably Better, Provence

The iridescent purple flowers wave gently along with the breeze. Acres of long rows of lavender sprout from sun-warmed soil in its characteristic plume. “Every time the wind blows, it rustles the foliage and the stems and the buds,” Katie Lockwood says. “It releases oils that are in the plant, and the scent just is all over the field. It’s incredible.”
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Top St. Louis City Leaders Indicted in Shocking Federal Investigation

Three high-ranking city officials have been indicted for federal corruption charges relating to tax abatements after a two-and-a-half-year investigation conducted by the FBI. Former 21st ward representative John Collins-Muhammad, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd each face two charges related to bribery. Collins-Muhammad has also been indicted for a third charge of honest services bribery/wire fraud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Firefighters called to Arch after tram gets stuck

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Emergency crews were called to the Arch Friday afternoon after a tram stalled. Fire officials told News 4 25 people were stuck on the North Tram starting around 12 p.m. The crews estimate those individuals were trapped for at least an hour. A spokesperson for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy