Downtown NYC hotspot GoldBar is heading to Chicago with a second location. The club — which celebrated 15 years in Manhattan in May and has hosted A-listers including Lenny Kravitz, John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B and Justin Bieber — will be opening in the hip Fulton Market neighborhood of the Windy City this fall. “Everybody talks about Miami or Las Vegas for expansion,” Goldbar owner Jonny Lennon tells Page Six exclusively, “but Chicago was always our first choice because of its rich history.” Meanwhile, the Broome Street spot recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with a black-tie bash featuring performances from Cam’ron and Lady Gaga’s jazz man Brian...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO