Croghan, NY

Darleen A. Kraeger, 66, of Croghan

By Submitted by funeral home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Darleen A. Kraeger, 66, of NYS Route 812, Croghan, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. There will be...

Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in memory of Marge Olley to Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7740 W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. She is survived by three children, Cynthia L. “Cindi” Wilder of Lowville; Bruce W. Olley of Lowville; Robert J. and Tina Olley of Champion; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; a brother, Neil “Roger” Hutt and his companion Rosie LaChausse of Croghan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Marge is predeceased by her husband; a daughter, Tammy Hanno, who died December 12, 1995; and three brothers, Dean Edward “Eddie”, Eugene J., and Gary Hutt. Marge was born on August 3, 1941 in Carthage, NY, a daughter of the late Eugene Joseph and Gladys Reynolds Hutt. She attended school in Port Leyden. On July 18, 1959 she married Richard Olley at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Port Leyden. Marge worked for Lewis County Extended Care Facility, then for J & L Communications, East Road Adult Home, and lastly for Beaverite in Beaver Falls. Marge also helped manage Dick’s Engine and Machine with her husband. Her husband, Richard “Dick” Olley passed away on October 24, 2009. She enjoyed her family time and her pets, playing cards, board games, crafts, ceramics and bingo. She loved traveling and sightseeing, visiting many places throughout her lifetime. Marge enjoyed watching television and she loved her Kelpytown girls. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
LOWVILLE, NY
Camie E. Baker, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Camie E. Baker, lifelong resident of Watertown, educator, and public servant, passed away suddenly at home on June 1, 2022 at the age of 82. Born January 14, 1940, Camie was the daughter of Alfred E. and Dorothy J. Everett of Watertown. Camie earned her...
WATERTOWN, NY
Van C. Peets, 57, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Van C. Peets, age 57, of Potsdam passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his residence in the town of Potsdam. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Peets family. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Graveside services for Van will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY at a date and time yet to be determined.
POTSDAM, NY
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Lowville, NY
Wayne, NY
New York State
Croghan, NY
Lowville, NY
Beaver Falls, NY
South Carolina State
Mary Long, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Mary Long, a resident of South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Long passed away Thursday at her home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary Long.
COLTON, NY
Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Urban Drive will be held at 11:00 AM on June 11, 2022 at Pine Grove Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow the services at the Massena Rod and Gun Club, where friends are encouraged to join her family in sharing memories and enjoy food and friendship.
MASSENA, NY
Carol Semrau, 74

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol Semrau, 74 passed away May 27, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village following a lengthy battle with Parkinsons Disease. Born June 3, 1947 to David & Althea “Teedie” (Clearo) Ambrose she grew up in Black River. Carol graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1964 and began working at Kamargo Furniture Store. She would later work at NY Airbrake, Marine Midland Bank, St Lawrence National Bank, Fort Drum and Kamargo Senior Housing in Black River.
WATERTOWN, NY
Olive Paddock: A lasting legacy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Paddock Family has been instrumental in the development of Watertown. Most know their legacy through the Paddock Arcade, but Olive Paddock... holds a tight grip on the history of the entire county. “Olive Amilia Wheeler was born in 1835 here in Watertown,” said Toni...
WATERTOWN, NY
Wayne Arnold
Wayne A. Morgan, 88, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Wayne A. Morgan, 88, of Limestone Road, passed away early Thursday morning at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He was born October 29, 1933 in Raymondville, NY, son of Clyde and Ruby Matson Morgan. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central High School. A marriage to Ann Laramy ended in divorce. His second wife, Barbara Miner, predeceased him.
REDWOOD, NY
Harvey James Arquette Jr, 41 of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Harvey James Arquette Jr, 41 of 294 Wade LaFrance Road, Akwesasne, Que. Began his journey to the Skyworld on May 30th, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Harvey was born in Massena, NY on July 21st, 1980. The son of Harvey Arquette Sr (Marlene), and Lola Sawatis (Arquette), and dear twin brother to Jake Arquette.
AKWESASNE, NY
Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville, NY, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was born on March 24, 1964, in Watertown, NY, son of Raymond and Donna (Daniels) Warren, and he graduated from Watertown High School in 1982.
DEPAUVILLE, NY
John “Rob” Scarlett, 51, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - John “Rob” Scarlett, 51 years old of Hammond, NY passed away on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at the Rossie Community Center on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 beginning at 11 am with Reverend Shea Zellweger of the Hammond Presbyterian Church officiating. Rob was born in Rochester, NY on August 3rd, 1970 to John Richard and Elizabeth Anne (Regan) Scarlett. He graduated from Hammond Central School in 1989 with a high school diploma and a BOCES certification in Auto Mechanics. He furthered his education at Alfred State University and earned degrees in Auto Mechanics and Diesel Mechanics. He worked for several local auto repair facilities and marinas throughout his career. Rob could fix anything with an engine on it. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Rob was quite the story teller and could captivate his audience. Rob loved his 14 year old dog, Bear. Rob is survived by his mother Elizabeth Scarlett, one brother Mark (Kim) Scarlett and one sister Amy (James) Furgison all of the Hammond area as well as four nieces Shelyka, Karri, Katarina and Summer and two nephews Cory and Jamie. Rob is predeceased in death by his father John Richard Scarlett and brother Christopher Manning Scarlett. Memorial donations may be made to the Chippewa Fish and Game Club where he enjoyed spending time with friends over the years.
HAMMOND, NY
Christine A. Whitmarsh, 71, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Christine A. Whitmarsh, age 71, of Russell, passed away on December 15, 2021 at home under the care of her family and hospice. Her family will have a Celebration of Life held at the Russell Fire Hall on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
RUSSELL, NY
Graveside services for Walter G. “Jerry” Reimer, 71

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Walter G. “Jerry” Reimer, 71, will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 8th at Brookside Cemetery, Waddington, with Brendon Hardy officiating. Jerry passed away on January 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson...
MADRID, NY
Shirley P. Barney, 91, formerly of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Shirley P. Barney, 91, of Floral City, FL and formerly of Ellisburg, passed away Saturday, May 21st, 2022 in Florida. A graveside service will be 2 pm Saturday June 4th, 2022 at Woodside Cemetery, Belleville. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Among her...
ELLISBURG, NY
Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River, NY, passed away May 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 24, 1975, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark D. and Kathy L. (Besaw) Hudson. Greg graduated from Carthage Central School in 1993, and...
WATERTOWN, NY
Scott D. Arnold, 52, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott D. Arnold, 52, of SR-411, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Born on August 19th, 1969 in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Gary and Adelia Dèon Arnold. The family moved to Natural Bridge, NY, when Scott was young and he attended Carthage Central School. He later earned his Bachelor’s Degree in 2016 from Ashford University, majoring in Applied Behavioral Science & Organizational Psychology. Scott worked for Champion International, Deferiet, NY, until its closure. Then he worked for HP Hood, formerly Crowley Foods, LaFargeville, NY, for a time. He was most recently a Front Desk Clerk at Otter Creek Inn, Alexandria Bay, NY. He had a love for music, playing in many local bands throughout the years as a drummer. He was also involved in the local “Upstate Musicians” group, bringing local musicians and bands together across the north country. Scott was an all-around great guy. He loved his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to help people and would do so when given the chance. He wanted to be the good in the world and instilled this in others. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the community as a whole. Survivors include his daughter, Amber Goodenough and husband, Jeremy, LaFargeville, NY; his son, Brandon Arnold, Philadelphia, NY; the mother of his children, Charleen Arnold, LaFargeville, NY; his companion, Kim Morrison, LaFargeville, NY, and her children, Kayla, Watertown, NY and Drew, FL; a granddaughter, Emersyn Goodenough and “his little buddy”, Mateo; his mother, Adelia Arnold, Nova Scotia; his brother, Brian Arnold, Watertown, NY; his sister, Brenda Hubbard, Watertown, NY; a sister-in-law, June Arnold, Natural Bridge, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. His father and a brother, Leland Arnold passed away previously. A Celebration of Life will be 12 pm, Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the LaFargeville American Legion. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
WATERTOWN, NY
JCC announces new Administrator in Charge: Dr. Dan Dupee

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new leader at Jefferson Community College. Dr. Dan Dupee was named Administrator in Charge at the board of trustees meeting earlier this week. Dupee has been, and is still, Executive Vice President of the college. Dupee becomes Administrator in Charge as Dr....
WATERTOWN, NY
Out with Bob Evans, in with Popeyes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Watertown restaurant was torn down to make way for a new one. The former Bob Evans on Arsenal Street was knocked down Thursday. There are plans to build a Popeyes fast food restaurant there. Popeyes is known for serving chicken and seafood.
WATERTOWN, NY

