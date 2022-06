For a few hours in the summer of 2020, everyone decided that Stephen Merchant was feuding with Ricky Gervais. The pair were once professionally inseparable, twinned masters of cringe comedy and tales of existential pique. But it’d been a few years since they’d written The Office, Extras and Life’s Too Short together, and a divorce seemed to have taken place. Merchant had gone to America, popping up in some expected places (his fish-out-of-water star vehicle Hello Ladies) as well as some slightly jarring ones (his role as an albino mutant in X-Men sequel Logan). Gervais, meanwhile, seemed to have found...

CELEBRITIES ・ 38 MINUTES AGO