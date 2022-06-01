ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'The Pivot' Is A Must-See for Star-Studded Interviews

By Percy Crawford, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To some degree, the only thing Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor have in common is they are all former NFL...

www.newsweek.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler, ‘Hustle’ Team on Collaborating With Producer LeBron James and NBA Player Cast

Basketball superfan Adam Sandler is taking his love of the game to the next level, starring in the Netflix sports drama Hustle as a washed-up NBA scout who takes a risk on an extraordinary player he discovers playing street ball. Sandler was not only portraying a member of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise, but was surrounded by real NBA players, including star Juancho Hernangomez, and LeBron James, who produced the film via his SpringHill company.More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film ReviewJamie Campbell Bower on the 'Stranger Things 4' Twist RevealToronto Studio Operators: No Signs Of...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Hustle review: Adam Sandler scores in Netflix's sweet, kinetic sports drama

The thrill of an underdog story never really gets old. (Who roots, after all, for the overdogs?) Even the familiarity of it all feels like a balm; to watch films like Creed or Hoosiers or Friday Night Lights hit their well-worn beats time and again — the humble beginnings, the training montage, the third-act showdown — is to know that there is still hope (at least on screen) for the Little Guy. And Hustle, on Netflix June 8, is satisfying in the way the best sports movies are: a scrappy tale of adversity and triumph, smartly told.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
ComicBook

Trapper John Star Charles Siebert Dead at 84

Charles Siebert, a stage-trained actor that largely focused on filmmaking in the later years of his career, has died. The Trapper John, M.D. star died earlier this month as a result of COVID-related complications, with the actor's daughter confirming (via THR) her father passed on May 1st. He was 84.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix’s ‘Hustle’: Film Review

Adam Sandler so seldom steps far outside his man-child comedy comfort zone that his more dramatic outings, notably Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, are uniquely rewarding. The same goes for the rare comedy in which the actor’s shtick is contained, channeled into a nuanced characterization, like Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). There’s pleasure and poignancy watching Sandler in Hustle as basketball scout Stanley Sugarman, a man whose infectious passion for the sport keeps hitting a wall of defeat. Adhering to the formulaic requirements of inspirational sports dramas while supplying plenty of individuality and characters worth rooting for,...
MOVIES
#American Football
Collider

'Martin: The Reunion' Sets June Premiere on BET+

The special Martin: the Reunion, which reunites the members of the cast of the 90s Fox sitcom, now has a date for when it will become available for streaming on the premium service BET+. According to an exclusive report by Variety, BET+ is announcing this Wednesday, May 25, several premiere dates for this Summer, with Martin: the Reunion being included. This special will see reunited on the original set Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to talk about their experience in making five seasons of the Fox show.
TV SHOWS
Newsweek

Newsweek

