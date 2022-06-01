'The Pivot' Is A Must-See for Star-Studded Interviews

The thrill of an underdog story never really gets old. (Who roots, after all, for the overdogs?) Even the familiarity of it all feels like a balm; to watch films like Creed or Hoosiers or Friday Night Lights hit their well-worn beats time and again — the humble beginnings, the training montage, the third-act showdown — is to know that there is still hope (at least on screen) for the Little Guy. And Hustle, on Netflix June 8, is satisfying in the way the best sports movies are: a scrappy tale of adversity and triumph, smartly told.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO