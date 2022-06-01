Mom Shares 'Summer Clock' Hack to Keep Kids on Schedule in Divisive Video

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) The night after I got engaged, my sister killed my fiancé. It was an accident, but she was culpable (drunk driving). I don’t know why he let her drive, or why he was in her car, and I don’t know where they were going—my sister doesn’t remember—all I know for certain is that when I woke up the next morning he was dead.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO