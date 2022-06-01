ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Horner’s Syndrome In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

By Phillip Mlynar
CatTime
CatTime
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QoBGh_0fxVAMje00

(Picture Credit: Todorean Gabriel/Getty Images)

Horner’s syndrome in cats, also sometimes referred to as droopy eye, is the name of a neurological disorder that usually affects a feline’s eyes and face muscles. It can produce a range of symptoms that include drooping eyes and shrunken looking eyes.

The condition can sometimes result from spinal or brain injuries; although in many cases, the precise cause of the condition remains unknown.

If you see the signs of a neurological disorder in your cat, then your must get to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and advice. Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for Horner’s syndrome in cats.

Symptoms Of Horner’s Syndrome In Cats

Symptoms of Horner’s syndrome in cats usually affect the eyes and facial muscles. Some of the common symptoms include:

  • Drooping upper eyelids
  • Eyes looking like they are shrunken
  • Ear inflammation
  • Emergence of a third eyelid
  • Pupils seeming smaller than usual

Causes Of Horner’s Syndrome In Cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vS2J_0fxVAMje00

(Picture Credit: Slavica/Getty Images)

It is estimated that around half of the cases of Horner’s syndrome in cats are classified as being idiopathic, which means that there is no known cause behind the condition.

In other cases, some of the most frequent causes include:

Veterinary Treatments

If you suspect that your cat is developing Horner’s syndrome, your veterinarian will want to do a physical examination of your cat along with taking blood and urine samples.

Your vet will also ask detailed questions about your cat’s recent history to try and figure out if they have suffered any traumas or injuries that could have brought on the condition.

Vets will likely use radiographic techniques, including MRIs and X-rays, to diagnose a cat.

When it comes to treatment, the main tactic is to target the underlying condition . If there is an infection involved, there’s a chance that a vet will prescribe a course of medication or antibiotics.

As ever, if your vet prescribes your cat any medication, then it is vital that you stick to the precise dosage and administration instructions and complete the entire course of medicine.

In many cases, vets recommend eye medication and lubricants to help alleviate any immediate eye pain or issues.

Does your cat suffer from Horner’s syndrome? How are you and your vet treating your kitty? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Horner’s Syndrome In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 4

guest
2d ago

I never heard of this before. I have to read up some more

Reply(1)
9
Related
verywellhealth.com

What Is Morning Glory Syndrome?

Morning glory syndrome is a birth defect that affects the optic nerve in the eye and causes poor vision. It was named for the morning glory flower because of its similar appearance. Morning glory syndrome is relatively rare, affecting 2.6 out of every 100,000 people. This equals approximately 8,500 people in the United States.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC News

Broken heart syndrome: What are the symptoms and causes?

Two days after fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, her husband, Joe Garcia, suddenly died as well. Family members attributed his death to a broken heart. Irma Garcia’s nephew, John Martinez, said Joe collapsed at home on Thursday shortly after delivering flowers for Irma's...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumors#Neurological Disorder#Facial Muscles#Slavica Getty
Medical News Today

Schmorl's nodes: What are they and do they need treatment?

Schmorl’s nodes are a common type of lesion that can occur in the spine. They develop when the tissue inside the intervertebral discs slips out and pushes up or down into the adjacent vertebrae. Schmorl’s nodes. cause no symptoms. Doctors may find them when performing imaging tests for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

‘Nobody knows how long I’ve got left’: Deborah James moves to hospice care after stopping bowel cancer treatment

BBC podcast host Deborah James has told her followers that she doesn’t know how long she has left after halting treatment for bowel cancer and moving to hospice at home care.The mother-of-two, who hosts the award-winning You, Me And The Big C, told her almost 300,000 Instagram followers that the last six months had been “heartbreaking”, but that she had been surrounded by “so much love” and had “no regrets”.James, 40, was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and since then has regularly posted on social media with posts about her diagnosis and treatments.She wrote on Monday 9 May:...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Do Bowel Movements Change With Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer is the second-most-common cause of cancer death. While colon cancer can't be seen or felt, it reveals itself through some early symptoms. Changes in your bowel movements, like diarrhea or constipation, can help alert you to this disease. Paying attention to bowel movement changes is thus vital for the early diagnosis of this disease. The appearance of your poop and other symptoms are also useful clues potentially implying the presence of colon cancer.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Female Celebrity Cruises passenger sues after 'receiving HIV-infected blood from another traveler' during onboard emergency transfusion when she suffered hemorrhage

A Celebrity Cruises passenger is suing the cruise line after the ship’s medical staff allegedly gave her a blood transfusion from a donor with HIV, leaving her with the virus herself. In a federal lawsuit that demands unspecified damages from the company, the woman, who was not named, alleges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
686
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy