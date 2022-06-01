ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

Fake Name with Arrest Warrants Given During Traffic Stop

By Cassidy Bowen
933kwto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a traffic stop on Highway 54 near Cassidy Road Monday night, a woman gave...

933kwto.com

kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man, woman arrested on drug charges in Moniteau County

A man and woman from Jefferson City are arrested on drug charges in Moniteau County. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported seeing a suspicious vehicle parked near their home on Sweetwater Road last Wednesday. When deputies arrived on scene, the driver got out of the vehicle. Deputies say he had a suspended driver’s license and appeared to be intoxicated.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Miller county man, woman arrested after their homes near Eldon are searched

A man and woman are arrested in Miller County after authorities serve two separate search warrants near Eldon. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says it searched a home in the Doolittle trailer park outside Eldon last Tuesday. They found about 18 grams of methamphetamine and some cash. Douglas Kitchen, 36, of Eldon, was arrested and is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
ELDON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Arrested In Pettis County for Animal Neglect

Two Pettis County women were arrested for animal neglect on Sunday evening. According to a facebook post by Sheriff Brad Anders, “this has been an ongoing issue for the past year, and the Sheriffs Office has attempted to utilize several resources in an attempt to address the issue. However, all attempts have been met with negative results.”
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Children hurt in Audrain County three-wheeler crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A teen girl and a four-year-old were hurt Sunday afternoon in an Audrain County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 15-year-old girl crashed a Honda three-wheeler into a parked boat in the 17000 block of Route FF at 12:40 p.m. A four-year-old boy was riding as a passenger on the three-wheeler, the patrol said, and was thrown from it in the crash.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Franklin County man tries to smuggle Fentanyl into county jail

A Franklin County man is being held on a $250,000 bond after investigators find him in possession of Fentanyl and methamphetamine. Dominick Couch, 26, of Leslie, was charged Wednesday with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance at a jail facility.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 3, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the Iron Bridge on South Park Avenue. A vehicle needed to be removed from the roadway. Deputies requested a tow and removed the vehicle. Deputies responded to the intersection of...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Columbia Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Columbia Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 10 block of South 10th Street just before 1:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 5. Upon arriving, officers found evidence that shots had been fired. While working the scene police learned that two males with apparent gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital by private vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Another Algoa Correctional Center inmate dies

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Corrections says a second inmate at Algoa Correctional Center has died in less than a week. According to a release, 44-year-old Ronnie Whiteside was pronounced dead Saturday, June 4 at 11:57 PM. Whiteside was serving a seven-year sentence for third-degree domestic assault...
CENTER, MO
kmmo.com

WARRANT ISSUED FOR LEXINGTON MAN WHO FAILED TO APPEAR FOR COURT PROCEEDING

A warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Lexington man who failed to make a court appearance late last month. A probable-cause statement alleges Shane Marcus Wilson stole a Bobcat skid steer after an accident on a pond in Lexington. Wilson and a woman were fishing in a boat on a pond near Coyote Lane when the boat overturned. Wilson said he woke up on the bank of the pond and then found a Bobcat skid steer from a nearby outbuilding and drove it without seeking permission. The stolen Bobcat was later located along the wood line just south of Coyote Lane.
LEXINGTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of June 4th

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Maryville resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Gentry County. Thirty-six-year-old Lisa Coots was accused of trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Eckstein of Maryville was arrested at the same time in Gentry County and was accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and speeding. Eckstein and Coots were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Woman involved in a deadly crash will hear her sentence

The Springfield woman who was found guilty after leaving the scene of a fatal Cole County accident will be sentenced this month. Haily Crabtree was convicted of driving off from a Highway – 50 crash that killed bicyclist Eric Krauter in 2019. She was acquitted on manslaughter charges. She told investigators she didn’t stop because she was scared.
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Death investigation of Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight continues

COLUMBIA — Columbia police did not release any new information Sunday about their death investigation of Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said officers and other first responders arrived at Knight’s home at about 9:30 Saturday morning to an apparent gunshot death. Jones added there does not appear to be any foul play.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

1 injured after a personal watercraft crash on Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a personal watercraft. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 36-mile marker of the lake in Camden County. Investigators say, Brett Johnson, 26, suffered moderate injuries. Johnson was ejected from the personal watercraft after the crash.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

