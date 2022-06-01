Fake Name with Arrest Warrants Given During Traffic Stop

A man and woman from Jefferson City are arrested on drug charges in Moniteau County. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported seeing a suspicious vehicle parked near their home on Sweetwater Road last Wednesday. When deputies arrived on scene, the driver got out of the vehicle. Deputies say he had a suspended driver’s license and appeared to be intoxicated.
A man and woman are arrested in Miller County after authorities serve two separate search warrants near Eldon. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says it searched a home in the Doolittle trailer park outside Eldon last Tuesday. They found about 18 grams of methamphetamine and some cash. Douglas Kitchen, 36, of Eldon, was arrested and is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Two Pettis County women were arrested for animal neglect on Sunday evening. According to a facebook post by Sheriff Brad Anders, “this has been an ongoing issue for the past year, and the Sheriffs Office has attempted to utilize several resources in an attempt to address the issue. However, all attempts have been met with negative results.”
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A teen girl and a four-year-old were hurt Sunday afternoon in an Audrain County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 15-year-old girl crashed a Honda three-wheeler into a parked boat in the 17000 block of Route FF at 12:40 p.m. A four-year-old boy was riding as a passenger on the three-wheeler, the patrol said, and was thrown from it in the crash.
A Franklin County man is being held on a $250,000 bond after investigators find him in possession of Fentanyl and methamphetamine. Dominick Couch, 26, of Leslie, was charged Wednesday with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance at a jail facility.
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the Iron Bridge on South Park Avenue. A vehicle needed to be removed from the roadway. Deputies requested a tow and removed the vehicle. Deputies responded to the intersection of...
Columbia Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 10 block of South 10th Street just before 1:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 5. Upon arriving, officers found evidence that shots had been fired. While working the scene police learned that two males with apparent gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital by private vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries.
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Corrections says a second inmate at Algoa Correctional Center has died in less than a week. According to a release, 44-year-old Ronnie Whiteside was pronounced dead Saturday, June 4 at 11:57 PM. Whiteside was serving a seven-year sentence for third-degree domestic assault...
A warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Lexington man who failed to make a court appearance late last month. A probable-cause statement alleges Shane Marcus Wilson stole a Bobcat skid steer after an accident on a pond in Lexington. Wilson and a woman were fishing in a boat on a pond near Coyote Lane when the boat overturned. Wilson said he woke up on the bank of the pond and then found a Bobcat skid steer from a nearby outbuilding and drove it without seeking permission. The stolen Bobcat was later located along the wood line just south of Coyote Lane.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Maryville resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Gentry County. Thirty-six-year-old Lisa Coots was accused of trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Eckstein of Maryville was arrested at the same time in Gentry County and was accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and speeding. Eckstein and Coots were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
The Springfield woman who was found guilty after leaving the scene of a fatal Cole County accident will be sentenced this month. Haily Crabtree was convicted of driving off from a Highway – 50 crash that killed bicyclist Eric Krauter in 2019. She was acquitted on manslaughter charges. She told investigators she didn’t stop because she was scared.
A Jefferson City man who was 16 years old when he was charged in connection with the death of a corrections officer has been sentenced to life in prison.
A Columbia woman is facing multiple criminal charges after a wreck on Sunday involving three children.
The Columbia Police Department released it's 2021 traffic data on Friday.
COLUMBIA — Columbia police did not release any new information Sunday about their death investigation of Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said officers and other first responders arrived at Knight’s home at about 9:30 Saturday morning to an apparent gunshot death. Jones added there does not appear to be any foul play.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses after a Sedalia officer shooting on Sunday night.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The top assistant in the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office will take over as interim prosecutor. The prosecutor's office tells ABC 17 News that Nick Komoroski was sworn in as prosecutor on Saturday. He will serve as the county's top prosecutor following the death of former prosecutor Dan Knight.
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a personal watercraft. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 36-mile marker of the lake in Camden County. Investigators say, Brett Johnson, 26, suffered moderate injuries. Johnson was ejected from the personal watercraft after the crash.
