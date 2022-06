Matt Lehman of Newport, the Democratic candidate for Kentucky's Fourth Congressional District, knows the score. And he knows it's stacked against him. He's on his own taking on Republican incumbent Thomas Massie, the man who has made a national reputation as the "Mr. No" of Congress, voting against everything from the infrastructure bill to aide for Ukraine to being the one and only House member to vote against a resolution condemning anti-Semitism.

NEWPORT, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO